Watch: UK Woman, 72, Lifted By Electric Shutters Outside Convenience Store

In the footage, the woman can be seen getting stuck in the shop shutters.

In an unusual occurrence in the United Kingdom's Tonteg, a 72-year-old woman became the focal point of an unforeseen event outside the Best One convenience store.

While awaiting the store's opening, Anne Hughes found herself unexpectedly lifted into the air as the electric security shutters caught the back of her jacket, causing her to ascend several feet. CCTV footage capturing the incident went viral on social media.

The elderly, employed as a cleaner at the store situated in Rhondda Cynon Taf, southern Wales, ended up suspended upside down, tightly gripping her shopping trolley bag. For an intense 12 seconds, she remained in this precarious position until a prompt-thinking shop employee intervened. Rushing outside, the worker safely lowered the woman to the ground, ensuring she suffered no harm from the ordeal.

Despite the surprise of being unexpectedly lifted and left suspended in an unusual situation, Anne demonstrated resilience and even found humor in the incident. According to The Independent, she jokingly commented on having to "deal with the fame" after the CCTV footage circulated widely online. Fortunately, aside from the initial shock and some disorientation, Anne emerged from the experience unharmed.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Ms Anne shared with the New York Post, "I was fortunate that my coat didn't break because I really didn't want to land on my face again.