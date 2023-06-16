UK Police Dropped Brides To Their Wedding Venue. Here's Why

"Love this! Great community spirit!" said a user.

The wedding day is considered an extremely special day for the couple. They spend a lot of time trying to put everything in place so that there is no last-minute hassle and they can enjoy their big day. However, no matter how much we avoid, certain setbacks are bound to occur. A similar incident took place in the United Kingdom when a couple, who was on their way to the wedding venue, were left stranded as their vehicle broke down. However, the police came to their rescue and dropped them at the venue. This heartwarming story has won the hearts of many on the internet.

The incident was shared by Hedge End Police on Twitter. They said in a post, "We were in the right place at the right time this morning as a coach carrying a wedding party had broken down on St John's Road in Hedge End. The brides were understandably very worried that they were going to miss their wedding."

"We told them to hop in to the police car and we gave them a lift in style to their wedding venue, arriving with minutes to spare! We wish them all the best for a very happy future together and are very happy that we could be there to help," they continued. The police department also shared pictures with the brides who were clad in their beautiful white wedding gowns.

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has amassed around a thousand likes and several comments.

"Love this! Great community spirit!" said a user.

"Well done Rachel & Lucy, taking time out of their busy day to do a lovely act of kindness! What a great Wedding memory! Congrats to the happy couple!" added another person.

A user added, "Love it! Well done officers for saving their day. Heroes in so many ways"

"Congtatulations ladies, you look beautiful. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness," said a person.

Another user said, "Ah we passed just as the police car got there and wondered if they'd do this! So glad the beautiful brides made it to the wedding on time."