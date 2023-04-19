UK Pharmacy Manager Creates A 'Wall Of Shame' To Deter Shoplifting Thieves

The Pharmacy manager said that this tactic was effective. (Representative Image)

A pharmacy manager who became frustrated by a shoplifting incident in the store had an innovative idea to humiliate the shoplifter that has caught the attention of Birmingham residents as well as social media users all over the world.

Following a spike in crime at his store, Whasuf Farooq, manager of Pak Pharmacy in Saltley, Birmingham, publicly humiliated more than 16 individuals by creating a "wall of shame" featuring images of alleged shoplifters.

According to The Metro, not knowing their real names, Mr. Farooq gave them nicknames as to what they allegedly stole, including 'The Lynx Thief' and 'Nivea Man'. But he insists that his method is so effective that the thieves are returning to pay for what they owe.

After claiming that despite having CCTV proof, the police did not look into the theft, Mr. Farooq came up with his plan.

"Shoplifting has been a big problem here, but the police don't do anything to help us. We've had 15 or 16 people on the wall in the past year. If they come and pay, we take it down. It's as simple as that; there's no problem. It's decreased a lot; everyone thinks twice now. It's like a deterrent; people walk up to the door and turn around. People don't want to be featured," he said.

"Naming and shaming works; people see them and tell us where they live or who they are. I do plan to keep it going," Mr Farooq said.