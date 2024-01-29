UK Man Deep Cleans His House For 6 Hours, Sends Wife Rs 74,000 Bill As A Joke. See Post

The payment was ignored by his wife, who was left amused by the hilarious request.

A man in the UK handed his wife a 700 pound (approximately Rs 73,955) bill after he spent six hours deep cleaning the house. According to the Daily Telegraph, Marc Hatch, who runs his own cleaning business, Clean Me, was tasked with deep-cleaning an entire house, which he shares with his wife and three children. After completing the work, he sent the invoice to his wife Jasmine, as a prank. However, the payment was ignored by his wife, who was left amused by the hilarious request.

Taking to Facebook, he shared his experience with a ''customer who refused to pay the bill''.

''Last week, we had a very unfortunate incident when a customer refused to pay! After cleaning a large corner sofa, three bedroom carpets, and a stone floor, the customer informed us she was delighted with the results! Great news, or so we thought,'' he wrote.

He also shared a screenshot of the invoice he had sent to his wife, 34, in a WhatsApp chat, which read, ''Hi Jasmine, please find your payment link following yesterday's clean. Please click the link and select your preferred payment method. Thank you for your business.''

She hilariously responded, ''Get a grip, we're married with three kids.''

See the post here:

To her reply, Mr Hatch jokingly complained that it was ''hard work'' and he spent ''half a day'' doing it.

Meanwhile, the couple's hilarious conversation has gone viral on social media.

One user wrote, ''I didn't get it until I read that the contact was 'the wife' then I was like ohhhhh.'' Another commented, ''This is amazing.'' A third wrote, ''This is so funny.''

He later told Kennedy News and Media, ''We have an ongoing joke about things that we should get paid for. If I've got the kids, I'll say to her ‘I'm babysitting the kids, where's my babysitting money?' She's like ‘They're your kids you don't babysit your kids.''

"She was sitting next to me when I sent it. I pretended I was messaging someone else and she looked at me, started laughing straight away, and replied instantly. Sometimes she'll react like that, sometimes she'll laugh, sometimes she'll blow her top if I push too far but it's always light-hearted.''