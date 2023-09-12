UK Man Creates World Record, Gets 667 Tattoos Of Daughter's Name

Mark Owen Evans got his daughter's name tattooed on his body a total of 667 times

A 49-year-old UK man has reclaimed the Guinness World Record for the most tattoos of the same name on the body. Mark Owen Evans got his daughter's name tattooed on his body a total of 667 times.

Mr Evans originally earned the record for the most tattoos of the same name on the body in 2017, when he had his daughter's name, Lucy, inked on his back 267 times.

However, Mr Evans lost the record in 2020, when American Diedra Vigil broke the record by having her own name tattooed on herself 300 times.

According to the news release by Guinness World Records, Mr Evans was determined to retake the record, and without much space left on his back, he decided to have the new tattoos done on his thighs.

It took five and a half for all 400 tattoos- 200 on each leg to be completed, Mr Evan told GWS. "I couldn't wait to claim the record back and dedicate this to my daughter," he said.

Two tattoo artists at Dexterity Ink in Wrexham worked for an hour to complete the entire piece.

Mr Evans said that he's not planning on having any more children with his wife, Katherine, however, if he does, he'll have to do "something bigger."

