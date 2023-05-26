UK Man Barred From Owning Pets After Animals Found Crammed In Cages In His Filthy House

167 small animals were crammed into cages with dead animals.

In a shocking incident, UK police found staggeringly 167 animals, including rabbits, mice, and birds, cramped inside cages at a filthy house. The cruel owner was permanently barred from possessing animals after the authorities learned about the horrifying situation he had forced the animals to live in. They were kept in abhorrent conditions.

Body-cam footage showed the horrifying moment officers discovered the poor animals, who had been forced to live crammed in cages along with dead animals in disgusting conditions at the property in Northamptonshire.

According to a release by the Northamptonshire Police Department, in February, Northamptonshire Police officers attended a property in Cromwell Road, Rushden, after a 999 concern for welfare report was made due to a bad smell and flies at the windows of the house.

"Inside, they discovered 167 rabbits, ferrets, hamsters, mice, guinea pigs, and birds living in squalid, unsuitable conditions, including some forced to share cages with dead animals."

Kim Starks, aged 61, was identified as their owner and was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and with breaching a disqualification order banning him from owning or keeping animals.

This had originally been imposed in February 2000 following a previous conviction, and, following a breach in March, it was made a lifetime ban in June 2000 at Northampton Crown Court.

"When officers first attended the house in Rushden, they were faced with a house filled with animals, all in terrible living conditions-there were a total of 167 living creatures packed into cages stacked on top of each other, all over the property," said PC Chloe Gillies, of Northamptonshire Police's rural crime team.

"While I'm disappointed this wasn't an immediate custodial sentence, I'm very glad that the poor animals Starks was utterly failing to care for have been removed from him and will now have the chance to live healthy, happy lives."