Uber Driver Watches Videos While Driving, Company And Mumbai Police React

The incident took place in Mumbai.

At a time when people have become increasingly reliant on cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, a man's distressing experience with an Uber driver has gone viral on social media and prompted a response from not just the company but also Mumbai Police. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Venkat (@snakeyesV1) shared his alarming experience, where his Uber driver was watching videos on his mobile phone while navigating the city. "I am not feeling safe to travel in @Uber_India these days," the user wrote in the caption of his post while sharing a video of the cab driver.

"These days the drivers are driving dangerously. This driver is watching videos on his mobile by putting his phone on his lap," Mr Venkat added. He also tagged Mumbai Traffic Police and Uber India in the post. "This happened in Mumbai. What will you do to stop this?" he wrote.

Mr Venkat shared his alarming experience on X last night. Since then, his post has prompted a response from the Mumbai Traffic Police and Uber India. "We request you to provide exact location details for further action," wrote Mumbai Traffic Police. To this, Mr Venkat replied that this happened before the Vashi bridge towards Navi Mumbai from Mankhurd.

Uber India also reacted to the tweet. "This is concerning, Venkat. Such behavior is unacceptable, and we prioritize your safety above all else. Kindly send your registered Uber account contact details through Direct Message, and our safety team will contact you shortly," the company said. It also shared directions with the user on how to speak with the safety team.

"Hi Venkat, the 'Safety toolkit' option is located, right beside the cancel option. Once you tap the 'Safety toolkit' option, choose the Uber Safety line option next. Finally, slide through the 'Swipe to call' column to reach out to our dedicated safety team, promptly," Uber India Support wrote.

Meanwhile, Mr Venkat's post also prompted reactions from social media users. Many shared their own distressing experience with Uber drivers and urged the company to take action against them for their behaviour.

"My wife with a 6 month baby had to step down midway because of the misbehaviour of the driver. Uber did nothing. Instead of compensating for the trouble and harassment, they're still asking her to pay for the cab fare. Which I'll never pay, since I'm never using uber again!" wrote one user. "There is risky driving and there is totally foolish driving. watching videos while driving comes in the utter foolish category. @Uber_India you must take strict action against him and set an example. this trend is spreading in other states too," commented another.