Types Of People At A Wedding, As Explained By 'Superwoman' Lilly Singh How many have you met?

Share EMAIL PRINT Lilly Singh's latest video is as hilarious as it is relatable.



Watch it and laugh:



(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that is not suitable for children.)





Shared just nine hours ago, the video has already collected over 4 lakh views on YouTube alone.



"I'm Punjabi..... I get you!! That uncle be throwing money at random people, making a loud mess, and we are all looking at him since he is crazy," writes one person in the comments section. "The bridesmaids fact seems so true. Every wedding I've gone to, the friends of the brides all mention in their speeches how long they've known each other," says another.



What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section below.



Click for more





We have all, at some point in our lives, met the people brought to life in YouTuber Lilly Singh's latest video. Every Indian wedding has them - the drunk uncle, the camera guy bent on taking unattractive photos of the wedding party, the helpful friends of the bride and more. Released right in the middle of the wedding season, this is exactly the kind of video that you need to watch to prepare yourself for all the weddings coming up in 2018.Watch it and laugh:(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that is not suitable for children.)Shared just nine hours ago, the video has already collected over 4 lakh views on YouTube alone. "I'm Punjabi..... I get you!! That uncle be throwing money at random people, making a loud mess, and we are all looking at him since he is crazy," writes one person in the comments section. "The bridesmaids fact seems so true. Every wedding I've gone to, the friends of the brides all mention in their speeches how long they've known each other," says another.What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news