Two Women Pilots From Pakistan Are Winning Twitter For The Best Reason

Offbeat | | Updated: June 22, 2018 13:39 IST
The picture has gone viral and collected scores of wonderful comments.

"Sky is the limit," writes a Twitter user in reply to a recent tweet by Pakistan International Airlines, after PIA tweeted a picture of two women pilots yesterday, which has since gone viral and collected scores of wonderful comments.

"The flight to Gilgit is very challenging and requires a lot of precision and technique," @Official_PIA tweeted. "Our dynamic duo, Captain Maryam Masood and First Officer Shumaila Mazhar make it look so easy as they fly through the mountains celebrating the beauty of our northern areas!"
 
The picture of the pilots has collected over 8,700 'likes' and more than 2,700 retweets so far. It has also received over 400 comments.

"My daughter flew with this Captain and was full of praise for the smooth take-off, flight and landing," says one Twitter user. "I've travelled with Mariyam Masood from Gilgit to Islamabad. It was cloudy throughout but what a smooth flight it was!" says another.
 
The PIA flight from Islamabad to Gilgit and back flew on June 20 with an all-female crew, First Officer Shumaila Mazhar told Geo.tv.

In February this year, flying officer Avani Chaturvedi became the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft.

Three women pilots, Ms Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh, had undergone a strenuous training programme to fly fighter jets. They were commissioned as flying officers in July 2016, less than a year after the government decided to open the fighter stream for women on an experimental basis.

