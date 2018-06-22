Two Women Pilots From Pakistan Are Winning Twitter For The Best Reason

"The flight to Gilgit is very challenging and requires a lot of precision and technique," @Official_PIA tweeted. "Our dynamic duo, Captain Maryam Masood and First Officer Shumaila Mazhar make it look so easy as they fly through the mountains celebrating the beauty of our northern areas!"
The picture of the pilots has collected over 8,700 'likes' and more than 2,700 retweets so far. It has also received over 400 comments.
"My daughter flew with this Captain and was full of praise for the smooth take-off, flight and landing," says one Twitter user. "I've travelled with Mariyam Masood from Gilgit to Islamabad. It was cloudy throughout but what a smooth flight it was!" says another.
Hats off ladies. Sky is the limit- (@BasheerNaagi) June 21, 2018
One day inshallah one Day i will see my daughter in this uniform she is in 8 grade inshallah- bina riz (@binariz) June 21, 2018
Very inspiring for our daughters- Achille Karuletwa (@AchilleKaru) June 22, 2018
My daughter of 8, wants to become a pilot too. Long way to go but she will definitely make it one day.- Asif Pasha (@Asif_Pasha_) June 21, 2018
The PIA flight from Islamabad to Gilgit and back flew on June 20 with an all-female crew, First Officer Shumaila Mazhar told Geo.tv.
Three women pilots, Ms Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh, had undergone a strenuous training programme to fly fighter jets. They were commissioned as flying officers in July 2016, less than a year after the government decided to open the fighter stream for women on an experimental basis.
