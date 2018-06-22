Two Women Pilots From Pakistan Are Winning Twitter For The Best Reason

The picture has gone viral and collected scores of wonderful comments.

The flight to Gilgit is very challenging and requires a lot of precision and technique. Our dynamic duo, Captain Maryam Masood and First Officer Shumaila Mazhar make it look so easy as they fly through the mountains celebrating the beauty of our northern areas! Way to go!! #PIApic.twitter.com/UOQC8VbRUZ - PIA (@Official_PIA) June 21, 2018

Hats off ladies. Sky is the limit - (@BasheerNaagi) June 21, 2018

One day inshallah one Day i will see my daughter in this uniform she is in 8 grade inshallah - bina riz (@binariz) June 21, 2018

Very inspiring for our daughters - Achille Karuletwa (@AchilleKaru) June 22, 2018

My daughter of 8, wants to become a pilot too. Long way to go but she will definitely make it one day.

What a proud moment for the captain, first officer and their parents.#PIA - Asif Pasha (@Asif_Pasha_) June 21, 2018