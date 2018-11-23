Two Teens Steal An Airplane, Fly Off With It. Here's What Happened Next

The teenagers stole a small airplane in Utah.

It sounds like the plot of a Hollywood comedy, but this actually happened in real life. Two teenagers were arrested in Utah, USA, for stealing - wait for it - a small airplane! According to a statement shared by the Uintah County Sheriff's Office just eight hours ago, investigators believe that the theft was carried out by two boys aged 14 and 15.

"At this time, investigators believe the boys, ages 14 and 15, left a group home on the Wasatch Front earlier this week and made their way to eastern Utah, where they have been staying with friends in the Jensen area," said the police in their statement.

On the morning of Thanksgiving, the two boys gained access to a tractor and drove it to a private air strip, where they stole a fixed-wing single-engine aircraft.

Witnesses spotted the 'light sport aircraft' flying low along US-40 near Gusher. Eventually, the two unnamed teenagers landed at an airport in Vernal.

The statement, released on Facebook, has already been shared over 400 times and has collected a ton of responses, with many amazed at the teens and their daredevilry.

The teenagers are now being held in the Split Mountain Youth Detention Center. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.