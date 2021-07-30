International Day Of Friendship 2021: Twitter Users Find Their "Friends" Using Interaction Circles

Happy Friendship Day. Now, we know that there is no one special way to celebrate your friends and the amount of time you have spent with a pal is not really indicative of how strong your bond is. But in this era of data and social media, it is possible to show which of your numerous friends you like interacting with the most, at least on the Internet. And this is exactly what Twitter users did on the occasion when they flooded the timeline with images of the Interaction Circle feature. This feature is simply a pictorial representation of who you interact with the most on the microblogging platform. The innermost circle among the set of concentric rings is your most interactive follower. The further the follower is from the center, the lesser your interaction with the person is.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, several users seemed to think that this was a fun way to delve into their friends and followers list. 

Sharing the image of their Interaction Circle, many users were seen thanking those who kept in touch with them through Twitter.

The micro-blogging platform also saw various users and organisations share their take about the special occasion. 

And Friendship Day need not just be limited to your friends. It could also serve as a reminder to do your duty towards the planet, a tweet by the official Twitter account of UN Development said.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the importance of a friend has increased manifold, a tweet by the United Nations pointed out. “Friends can be a lifeline and a source of strength to help us through tough times, such as the COVID-19 crisis.”

Tell us your thoughts about the special day in the comments below.

