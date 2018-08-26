Twitter Trolls Donald Trump For Colouring The American Flag Incorrectly

A picture appears to show Donald Trump colouring a stripe in with a blue marker.

The flag of the United States of America - also known as the Old Glory - is perhaps one of the most easily-recognisable flags in the world. And yet it seems that the President of the United States has a tough time remembering that the flag has only red and white stripes and 50 white stars inside a rectangle of blue - for the POTUS was photographed adding a blue stripe to the American flag. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited children at a hospital in Ohio. During the visit, as they sat on a table with the young children and coloured in flags, a photograph appeared to show Mr Trump adding a blue stripe to the flag.

The photograph was inadvertently shared by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar in a tweet on August 24.

The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction. pic.twitter.com/NwxSoeNznA - Alex Azar (@SecAzar) August 25, 2018

Another photograph shows him colouring in the stripe with a blue marker:

The fact that the POTUS apparently forgot what the American flag looks like left many on Twitter outraged. In fact, reactions to the now-viral incident have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment today.

See some of the reactions below:

Trump couldn't even color in the American flag correctly.



He must have been thinking of the Russian flag instead. pic.twitter.com/qx6jptgoi1 - Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 25, 2018

Come for Trump coloring the flag wrong, stay for the boy who knows his is right and clocked the President trying to copy it. pic.twitter.com/VEzsRUL85G - Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) August 25, 2018

The kids are coloring American flags. Trump is coloring...a Russian flag. pic.twitter.com/H3dGzB24qF - ElElegante101 (@skolanach) August 25, 2018

@ChrisJo51490685 trump isn't using the right colors lol pic.twitter.com/J1itZIoYj7 - Soul Daniel69 (@SoulDaniel69) August 25, 2018

Remember when Trump said he was a stable genius? The man can't even colour in an American flag properly - lina (@agirlcalledlina) August 25, 2018

However, a small number also defended Mr Trump:

I'm not saying I like trump but y'all reaching way too hard , "he don't color the flag correctly" bruh its an arts and crafts project be creative he wanted a red white and blue design sheesh - Danny (@DannyAntunez_) August 25, 2018

Smh this shit is getting ridiculous! Did anyone stop to think the kid wanted him to use blue? I have grandkids and they are always picking the colors they want me to use when I color with them. So sick of the pettiness. - Julie Magnani (@MidwestIAgal) August 25, 2018

Last year, the US President had invited ridicule for looking cheerful and swaying back and forth while singing the American national anthem on the somber occasion of Memorial Day.

