Twitter Trolls Donald Trump For Colouring The American Flag Incorrectly

Donald Trump appears to be adding a blue stripe to the American flag

Offbeat | | Updated: August 26, 2018 11:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Twitter Trolls Donald Trump For Colouring The American Flag Incorrectly

A picture appears to show Donald Trump colouring a stripe in with a blue marker.

The flag of the United States of America - also known as the Old Glory - is perhaps one of the most easily-recognisable flags in the world. And yet it seems that the President of the United States has a tough time remembering that the flag has only red and white stripes and 50 white stars inside a rectangle of blue - for the POTUS was photographed adding a blue stripe to the American flag. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited children at a hospital in Ohio. During the visit, as they sat on a table with the young children and coloured in flags, a photograph appeared to show Mr Trump adding a blue stripe to the flag.

The photograph was inadvertently shared by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar in a tweet on August 24.

Another photograph shows him colouring in the stripe with a blue marker:

The fact that the POTUS apparently forgot what the American flag looks like left many on Twitter outraged. In fact, reactions to the now-viral incident have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment today.

See some of the reactions below:

However, a small number also defended Mr Trump:

Last year, the US President had invited ridicule for looking cheerful and swaying back and forth while singing the American national anthem on the somber occasion of Memorial Day.

 

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

donald trumpAmerican flagUSA

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For WomenRahul GandhiGhoul Review

................................ Advertisement ................................