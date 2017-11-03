Twitter Staffer Briefly Shuts Down Trump's Account. Hero, Says Internet

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," the company said in a tweet.
Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.- Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF- Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
Talk about having a moment on your last day at a job!
Ever since the 'human error', Twitter has been bustling with reactions about the incident. While several people have tweeted that the employee should be offered a raise, many others have expressed shock over what a disgruntled employee can do. Still others have been busy making jokes, because, you know, Twitter!
Here are some of the reactions to the entire episode:
Who ever it was deserves a raise.- Mr NASCAR (@NascarBettor) November 3, 2017
Dear Twitter employee who shut down Trump's Twitter: You made America feel better for 11 minutes. DM me & I will buy you a Pizza Hut pizza. https://t.co/ruzaVBcQp1- Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 3, 2017
I just found out about the Twitter employee, and while I don't throw the phrase "history's greatest hero" lightly,- i have died (@ChrisCaesar) November 3, 2017
You say "human error," I say "due for a promotion" https://t.co/KHDFFUezsL- Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 3, 2017
to the @Twitter employee who deactivated @realDonaldTrump 's twitter account on his last day of work at Twitter...cheers pic.twitter.com/HsLXtajzy4- The WEDA Coalition (@DaPeaple) November 3, 2017
On his last day of work, a Twitter employee deactivated @realDonaldTrump, honoring a promise Trump never could:- Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) November 3, 2017
Making America Great Again
It is shocking that some random Twitter employee could shut down the president's account. What if they instead had tweeted fake messages?- Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) November 3, 2017
Surveillance camera footage of the twitter employee deleting Trump's account pic.twitter.com/KdWVn5NdDN- Pumpkin Spiceotope (@BuckyIsotope) November 3, 2017
If a random disgruntled Twitter employee gets mad can they delete Twitter itself if they wanted to? I mean they can delete the freaking Pres- Gab (@getongab) November 3, 2017
That twitter employee left work today like pic.twitter.com/aNF0NZM3lN- Shannon Stirone (@shannonmstirone) November 3, 2017
Exit interview video of the Twitter employee that deactivated Trump's Twitter pic.twitter.com/biyZp6khhB- Medium Rare (@StickAForkInYou) November 3, 2017
