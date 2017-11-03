Twitter Staffer Briefly Shuts Down Trump's Account. Hero, Says Internet

Ever since the 'human error', Twitter has been bustling with reactions about the incident.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. - Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF - Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Who ever it was deserves a raise. - Mr NASCAR (@NascarBettor) November 3, 2017

Dear Twitter employee who shut down Trump's Twitter: You made America feel better for 11 minutes. DM me & I will buy you a Pizza Hut pizza. https://t.co/ruzaVBcQp1 - Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 3, 2017

I just found out about the Twitter employee, and while I don't throw the phrase "history's greatest hero" lightly, - i have died (@ChrisCaesar) November 3, 2017

You say "human error," I say "due for a promotion" https://t.co/KHDFFUezsL - Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 3, 2017

to the @Twitter employee who deactivated @realDonaldTrump 's twitter account on his last day of work at Twitter...cheers pic.twitter.com/HsLXtajzy4 - The WEDA Coalition (@DaPeaple) November 3, 2017

On his last day of work, a Twitter employee deactivated @realDonaldTrump, honoring a promise Trump never could:



Making America Great Again - Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) November 3, 2017

It is shocking that some random Twitter employee could shut down the president's account. What if they instead had tweeted fake messages? - Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) November 3, 2017

Surveillance camera footage of the twitter employee deleting Trump's account pic.twitter.com/KdWVn5NdDN - Pumpkin Spiceotope (@BuckyIsotope) November 3, 2017

If a random disgruntled Twitter employee gets mad can they delete Twitter itself if they wanted to? I mean they can delete the freaking Pres - Gab (@getongab) November 3, 2017

That twitter employee left work today like pic.twitter.com/aNF0NZM3lN - Shannon Stirone (@shannonmstirone) November 3, 2017

Exit interview video of the Twitter employee that deactivated Trump's Twitter pic.twitter.com/biyZp6khhB - Medium Rare (@StickAForkInYou) November 3, 2017