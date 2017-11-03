Twitter Staffer Briefly Shuts Down Trump's Account. Hero, Says Internet

A Twitter employee performed the deed on his/her last day of work

Offbeat | | Updated: November 03, 2017 10:57 IST
Ever since the 'human error', Twitter has been bustling with reactions about the incident.

In what can easily be described as one of the biggest 'oops moment' in social media history, US President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account was 'inadvertently deactivated' on Thursday. The account stayed down for a good 11 minutes before it was restored. What made matters more shocking was Twitter's response to the incident. Turns out an employee of the micro-blogging site performed the deed on his/her last day of work. Of course, the incident has raked up quite a few reactions online.

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," the company said in a tweet.
 
Talk about having a moment on your last day at a job!

Ever since the 'human error', Twitter has been bustling with reactions about the incident. While several people have tweeted that the employee should be offered a raise, many others have expressed shock over what a disgruntled employee can do. Still others have been busy making jokes, because, you know, Twitter!

Here are some of the reactions to the entire episode:
 

