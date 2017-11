Twitter Staffer Briefly Shuts Down Trump's Account. Hero, Says Internet

Ever since the 'human error', Twitter has been bustling with reactions about the incident.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. - Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF - Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Who ever it was deserves a raise. - Mr NASCAR (@NascarBettor) November 3, 2017

Dear Twitter employee who shut down Trump's Twitter: You made America feel better for 11 minutes. DM me & I will buy you a Pizza Hut pizza. https://t.co/ruzaVBcQp1 - Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 3, 2017

I just found out about the Twitter employee, and while I don't throw the phrase "history's greatest hero" lightly, - i have died (@ChrisCaesar) November 3, 2017

You say "human error," I say "due for a promotion" https://t.co/KHDFFUezsL - Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 3, 2017

to the @Twitter employee who deactivated @realDonaldTrump 's twitter account on his last day of work at Twitter...cheers pic.twitter.com/HsLXtajzy4 - The WEDA Coalition (@DaPeaple) November 3, 2017

On his last day of work, a Twitter employee deactivated @realDonaldTrump, honoring a promise Trump never could:



Making America Great Again - Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) November 3, 2017

It is shocking that some random Twitter employee could shut down the president's account. What if they instead had tweeted fake messages? - Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) November 3, 2017

Surveillance camera footage of the twitter employee deleting Trump's account pic.twitter.com/KdWVn5NdDN - Pumpkin Spiceotope (@BuckyIsotope) November 3, 2017

If a random disgruntled Twitter employee gets mad can they delete Twitter itself if they wanted to? I mean they can delete the freaking Pres - Gab (@getongab) November 3, 2017

That twitter employee left work today like pic.twitter.com/aNF0NZM3lN - Shannon Stirone (@shannonmstirone) November 3, 2017

Exit interview video of the Twitter employee that deactivated Trump's Twitter pic.twitter.com/biyZp6khhB - Medium Rare (@StickAForkInYou) November 3, 2017

In what can easily be described as one of the biggest 'oops moment' in social media history, US President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account was 'inadvertently deactivated' on Thursday. The account stayed down for a good 11 minutes before it was restored. What made matters more shocking was Twitter's response to the incident. Turns out an employee of the micro-blogging site performed the deed on his/her last day of work. Of course, the incident has raked up quite a few reactions online."Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," the company said in a tweet.Talk about having a moment on your last day at a job!Ever since the 'human error', Twitter has been bustling with reactions about the incident. While several people have tweeted that the employee should be offered a raise, many others have expressed shock over what a disgruntled employee can do. Still others have been busy making jokes, because, you know, Twitter!Here are some of the reactions to the entire episode: