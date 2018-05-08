Twitter Shares #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob. The Results Are Hilarious

The tweets will make everyone laugh out loud

Offbeat | | Updated: May 08, 2018 13:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Twitter Shares #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob. The Results Are Hilarious

Twitter is sharing the most cringeworthy images trying to depict their jobs.

Twitterati are on something of a rampage. Tweeple are banding together and have waged a war. No, this war is not for a cause or a person but against... wait for it... bad stock photos. Scientists, doctors, surgeons, teachers, pharmacists and more are taking to Twitter to share some of the worst stocks pictures depicting their jobs. And the result are hilarious.

According to IFLScience, biophysics professor Nicole Paulk started set the Twitter trend rolling by posting a "priceless" picture of a 'scientist' examining a piece of dry ice. "This stock image of a scientist is PRICELESS. I too often find myself inspecting each nugget of dry ice one by one. Can never be too careful," he tweeted, using the hashtag #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob.
 
His tweet prompted other scientists to share similar pictures. Teachers, doctors and many other professionals also joined in to share the most cringeworthy images trying to depict their jobs. Coupled with some sarcastic posts, the tweets will make everyone laugh out loud.

Take a look at some of the funniest tweets below:
 
Noticed a #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob? Tell us about it in the comments sections.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Twitterfunny tweetstwitter reactions

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................