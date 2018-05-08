Twitter Shares #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob. The Results Are Hilarious

Twitter is sharing the most cringeworthy images trying to depict their jobs.

This stock image of a scientist is PRICELESS. I too often find myself inspecting each nugget of dry ice one by one. Can never be too careful pic.twitter.com/f1HrDgobuK - Nicole K. Paulk (@Nicole_Paulk) April 24, 2018

"Thankfully I have this stethoscope to confirm absence of heart sounds." #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/cVLVExtNqI - Brendan Riordan (@concernecus) May 8, 2018

As a botanist, I am so petrified of plants I cover my entire body in hazmat safety gear. (Except the parts actually touching them, of course).



Sometimes, when I am feeling a bit wild, I bring my microscope to the bedding plant aisle of a garden centres.#BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/euU33MeXzI- James Wong (@Botanygeek) May 6, 2018

I always give a thumbs up after a pelvic exam, it's so not creepy at all #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/wzOW0ULr1f - Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) May 6, 2018

As an evolutionary biologist, you have *no idea* how hard it is to find tweasers small enough to grab bits of DNA (which is the main part of our job, obvs) #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/xtB7fvKI57 - Emma Hodcroft (@firefoxx66) May 4, 2018

"We recommend VWR Brand lab lingerie." pic.twitter.com/um5ILYklhT - McMasterMBF (@RayTruant) April 25, 2018

"Hey space astronomer, where is space?"

[Space astronomer puts on his lab coat and adjusts his space safety goggles] "According to my latest science, there is space." pic.twitter.com/ndeVJCsPXP - James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 4, 2018

Because if you *really* want to understand the brain, you have to listen to it. Real close. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/yMHIcATAVg - Ben Marcus (@bmarcus128) May 4, 2018

Academia is bearded men eagerly pointing at absolutely nothing and being very serious about it. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/9eTGttEdrm - Leonie Hockbert (@leofromtherock) May 5, 2018

All my pupils gaze lovingly into my eyes while I mark their written work. I always wear white, and something silky, for practical reasons. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/cq059js7dH - Char [shah] (@ellaboheme) May 7, 2018

As a wetland scientist, I am definitely never wet and covered in mud and I always squint into the sun while examining cloudy liquids in glass containers (the more breakable the better for field work!). #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/xYxmXgFw4i - Anna Armitage (@MarshDispatch) May 7, 2018

A big part of linguistics is pointing to the alphabet while seductively taking off your glasses #TheMoreYouKnow#BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/P1dYhHf9F7 - Lena Ackermann (@masterwahnsinn) May 7, 2018

#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob I always wear a white coat at work and all pharmacists have moustaches pic.twitter.com/mITmHXdhlM - Babir (@Babir1981) May 7, 2018

I am a farmer.



Therefor I'm obviously 35+ yrs old, male and only wear checked shirts.



I like to stand in paddocks inspecting my crops with my arms folded.#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob



Not one picture could be found of a young female farmer. I should be shocked... I'm not. pic.twitter.com/cHdaAewhEu - Sophie Barnes (@SheepishSophie) May 6, 2018

I spend my days laughing at models of DNA that twist the wrong way #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/G0YxJOq9LF - Liz Tunbridge (@LizTunbridge) May 4, 2018

I sit in a dark room and project code straight to my face while solving complicated problems. This helps me to immerse myself in it and "feel" the code. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/eMtGurNr5d - Tauno Talimaa (@tauntz) May 4, 2018

As a chemistry teacher I always have all the different-coloured liquids on my desk, next to the microscope, whilst sporting perfectly-manicured nails. Also something with a hydrogen double bond drawn on the board behind me.#BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/40MJ8EBFIn - Kat Dayx(@chronicleflask) May 5, 2018