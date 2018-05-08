Twitter Shares #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob. The Results Are Hilarious

According to IFLScience, biophysics professor Nicole Paulk started set the Twitter trend rolling by posting a "priceless" picture of a 'scientist' examining a piece of dry ice. "This stock image of a scientist is PRICELESS. I too often find myself inspecting each nugget of dry ice one by one. Can never be too careful," he tweeted, using the hashtag #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob.
This stock image of a scientist is PRICELESS. I too often find myself inspecting each nugget of dry ice one by one. Can never be too careful pic.twitter.com/f1HrDgobuK- Nicole K. Paulk (@Nicole_Paulk) April 24, 2018
His tweet prompted other scientists to share similar pictures. Teachers, doctors and many other professionals also joined in to share the most cringeworthy images trying to depict their jobs. Coupled with some sarcastic posts, the tweets will make everyone laugh out loud.
Take a look at some of the funniest tweets below:
"Thankfully I have this stethoscope to confirm absence of heart sounds." #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/cVLVExtNqI- Brendan Riordan (@concernecus) May 8, 2018
As a botanist, I am so petrified of plants I cover my entire body in hazmat safety gear. (Except the parts actually touching them, of course).
Sometimes, when I am feeling a bit wild, I bring my microscope to the bedding plant aisle of a garden centres.#BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/euU33MeXzI- James Wong (@Botanygeek) May 6, 2018
I always give a thumbs up after a pelvic exam, it's so not creepy at all #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/wzOW0ULr1f- Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) May 6, 2018
As an evolutionary biologist, you have *no idea* how hard it is to find tweasers small enough to grab bits of DNA (which is the main part of our job, obvs) #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/xtB7fvKI57- Emma Hodcroft (@firefoxx66) May 4, 2018
"We recommend VWR Brand lab lingerie." pic.twitter.com/um5ILYklhT- McMasterMBF (@RayTruant) April 25, 2018
"Hey space astronomer, where is space?"- James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 4, 2018
[Space astronomer puts on his lab coat and adjusts his space safety goggles] "According to my latest science, there is space." pic.twitter.com/ndeVJCsPXP
Because if you *really* want to understand the brain, you have to listen to it. Real close. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/yMHIcATAVg- Ben Marcus (@bmarcus128) May 4, 2018
Academia is bearded men eagerly pointing at absolutely nothing and being very serious about it. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/9eTGttEdrm- Leonie Hockbert (@leofromtherock) May 5, 2018
All my pupils gaze lovingly into my eyes while I mark their written work. I always wear white, and something silky, for practical reasons. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/cq059js7dH- Char [shah] (@ellaboheme) May 7, 2018
As a wetland scientist, I am definitely never wet and covered in mud and I always squint into the sun while examining cloudy liquids in glass containers (the more breakable the better for field work!). #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/xYxmXgFw4i- Anna Armitage (@MarshDispatch) May 7, 2018
A big part of linguistics is pointing to the alphabet while seductively taking off your glasses #TheMoreYouKnow#BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/P1dYhHf9F7- Lena Ackermann (@masterwahnsinn) May 7, 2018
#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob I always wear a white coat at work and all pharmacists have moustaches pic.twitter.com/mITmHXdhlM- Babir (@Babir1981) May 7, 2018
I am a farmer.- Sophie Barnes (@SheepishSophie) May 6, 2018
Therefor I'm obviously 35+ yrs old, male and only wear checked shirts.CommentsI like to stand in paddocks inspecting my crops with my arms folded.#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob
Not one picture could be found of a young female farmer. I should be shocked... I'm not. pic.twitter.com/cHdaAewhEu
I spend my days laughing at models of DNA that twist the wrong way #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/G0YxJOq9LF- Liz Tunbridge (@LizTunbridge) May 4, 2018
I sit in a dark room and project code straight to my face while solving complicated problems. This helps me to immerse myself in it and "feel" the code. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/eMtGurNr5d- Tauno Talimaa (@tauntz) May 4, 2018
As a chemistry teacher I always have all the different-coloured liquids on my desk, next to the microscope, whilst sporting perfectly-manicured nails. Also something with a hydrogen double bond drawn on the board behind me.#BadStockPhotosOfMyJobpic.twitter.com/40MJ8EBFIn- Kat Dayx(@chronicleflask) May 5, 2018
