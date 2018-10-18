A Tale of Two Umbrellas: Meghan Markle Shared, Donald Trump Didn't

The difference between Donald Trump and Prince Harry had Twitter laughing.

Two different videos, both featuring umbrellas, went viral earlier this week - but for very different reasons. Both videos showed a couple standing in the rain, and Twitter could not help but compare the contrast between the two. While one video showed the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, lovingly hold an umbrella over her husband, Prince Harry, as he delivered a speech in the rain, the other showed the President of the United States, Donald Trump, walking with an umbrella while his wife, Melania Trump, got wet in the rain.

On October 15, a video of POTUS awkwardly hogging the umbrella as Melania Trump got wet in the rain went viral, prompting criticism from netizens. The video showed Donald Trump getting distracted by news cameras at the White House, leaving his wife stranded in the rain and getting soaked. The video was taken before the two boarded the Marine One.

First lady Melania Trump joins President Trump as he prepares to depart for Georgia and Florida to survey storm recovery efforts.



"She did a great job on television the other night and I didn't do so bad either, but she did a great job on television." https://t.co/ExyoskXW4Ypic.twitter.com/lisqG1L3Uz - ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 15, 2018

In direct contrast to this, another video, taken on October 17, showed Meghan Markle holding an umbrella over Prince Harry while they visited the Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia.The sweet video went viral too, but for a very different reason, as people could not help but praise the royal couple.

As expected, jokes began to flow thick and fast on Twitter once people noticed the contrast between the two famous couples:

Meghan Markle holding an umbrella over Prince Harry & lovingly watching him as he speaks. Trump, umbrella in hand, darting off to talk to reporters while Melania stands back in the rain. > . Yet again. - Puja (@TweetTheIP) October 17, 2018

Megan & Harry share a brolly, while Melania is left in the rain. Trump holds not just an umbrella but that ugly MAGA hat too... doesn't offer her either... pic.twitter.com/pvWosEVLkz - Helen Ahern (@TweetypieHelen) October 17, 2018

Once again he doesn't share the umbrella with his wife - Miller Road (@MillerRoad) October 15, 2018

How to use an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/fI9gD5uQaF - Debora Robertson (@lickedspoon) October 17, 2018

Let's play Spot The Difference. Donald Trump & Melania V Meghan & Harry... pic.twitter.com/7dkx4OVLoR - 2DayFM Breakfast (@2DayFMBreakfast) October 17, 2018

The curious tale of the two umbrellas will tell everything you need to know about the POTUS.......and then we have the lovely Prince protecting his Duchess. #MeghanMarkle#DonaldTrumppic.twitter.com/nly53CJ6x8 - Nene Aloka (@nenyloks) October 17, 2018

Which tweet made you laugh out the loudest? Let us know using the comments section below.