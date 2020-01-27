Tweet From 2012, Predicting Kobe Bryant's Death, Has Twitter Freaking Out

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning (AFP)

Kobe Bryant died on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash. The NBA legend, 41, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers when their helicopter slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, killing everyone on board. News of Kobe Bryant's death led to an outpouring of grief on social media. Amidst this, a tweet from 2012 predicting how the basketball icon would die has left Twitter users shocked.

"Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash," reads the tweet which was shared on November 14, 2012.

Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash — .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

The tweet has gone viral eight years after it was shared and has left people freaking out, considering that Twitter does not allow users to edit their tweets once they have been posted.

Theres no freaking way... 8 years ago someone could have said this... and then 8 years later... having it come true... — NRG Vraxooo (@Vraxooo) January 26, 2020

This is your fault! pic.twitter.com/BdyxAWOluR — Kevin Mantra (@mantrakevin) January 26, 2020

Some people called the tweet fake. However, one Twitter user explained why the tweet could not have been edited and is, in all probability, real.

1. Twitter does not have an API that allows for changing post dates (or changing tweets in anyway). Tweets are immutable once posted. — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) January 27, 2020

Many folks think Carbon can be used to change dates. This is not true & is based on confusion about two similarly-named pieces of software. — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) January 27, 2020

Another Twitter user also explained why the tweet had been posted back in 2012, saying it was made on the day Kobe Bryant flew teammate Steve Blake on his helicopter.

For all those asking why he wrote this. It was in the news that day he flew his teammate in his helicopter. This is from a news article on the 14th. pic.twitter.com/tnRxgIxH3F — Humble Narcissist (@phranchk) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant - two-time Olympic gold medallist - was travelling with his daughter to the Mamba Sports Academy when the crash occurred, reports Today. The academy was established by Bryant, who was famously known as Black Mamba. Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and assistant coach for an Orange County private elementary school basketball team, Christina Mauser, were also killed in the crash that occurred shortly before 10 am on Sunday.