TV Channel Hilariously Burns Donald Trump Jr For Post On Democratic Debate

Donald Trump Jr was trolled by TV channel Comedy Central.

During Wednesday night's second Democratic presidential debate, US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, tried to crack a joke. Unfortunately, it backfired on him when American comedy channel, Comedy Central, delivered an epic burn at his expense.

"Comedy Central should really be the host of the next round of these debates. #DemDebate," wrote Donald Trump Jr on Twitter, implying that the Democrats, his father's political rivals, were a joke.

Comedy Central delivered a swift burn in response that has gone quickly viral on the microblogging website.

"Nah, last time there was a joke at a debate it became president," the TV channel replied.

Nah, last time there was a joke at a debate it became president. https://t.co/7glq9lfUwS — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) August 1, 2019

Their witty tweet has received over 81,000 'likes' in a matter of hours. It has also garnered thousands of appreciative comments.

Comedy Central for the win! pic.twitter.com/2CjnXjLzax — Tris Resists (@TrisResists) August 1, 2019

Epic Burn. — Shannon is in Fight Mode???? (@Katpa73) August 1, 2019

Comedy Central wins the internet. We can all go home now. — ???????? Danielle Ames ???????? (@DanielleAmes10) August 1, 2019

Wednesday marked the conclusion of the second Democratic presidential debate, after the 10 other candidates - among them progressive senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren - took part in the first round on Tuesday, reports news agency IANS.

What do you think of Comedy Central's tweet? Let us know using the comments section.

