Donald Trump's Son Alleges "Cover-Up" In Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis

US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, on Monday suggested that former President Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis might be "another cover-up."

In a post on X, shortly after Mr Biden's office said that he has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, Mr Trump Jr criticised former First Lady Jill Biden, questioning how she "missed" such an advanced stage of illness.

"What I want to know is how did Dr Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup?" Trump Jr wrote on X

What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup??? pic.twitter.com/fSqtDmcX4p — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 18, 2025

The 82-year-old Democrat has been diagnosed with stage five metastatic prostate cancer.

Mr Trump Jr's remarks came in response to a post by Dr Steven Quay, CEO of Atossa Genetics, who argued that prostate cancer was typically easy to detect in its early stages.

"The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth," Mr Quay wrote.

"For even with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metastatic. Meaning, it would be malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025. It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure, and the American people were uninformed," he added.

Jill Biden, who earned her Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in 2007, is not a medical doctor, but uses the title "Dr" in keeping with academic tradition.

Her dissertation was titled 'Student Retention at the Community College: Meeting Students' Needs.'

On Sunday, Mr Biden's office confirmed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer that had already spread to his bones. The cancer was discovered after he reported urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule.

This diagnosis marks one of the most serious health threats Mr Biden has faced since his near-death experience from a brain aneurysm in 1988.

Mr Biden's son, Beau Biden, also died of cancer in 2015.

Despite the criticism from his son, President Donald Trump offered a public message of support upon hearing of Mr Biden's diagnosis.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," he posted on Truth Social.

Donald Trump Jr's questions came after revelations in the forthcoming book Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, which alleges that Mr Biden's aides were aware of his physical decline and discussed the possibility of him needing a wheelchair if re-elected in 2024.

The book also claims that Mr Biden's inner circle, including former First Lady Jill Biden, may have concealed the extent of his health issues from the public, as per an NY Post report.

Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly questioned Mr Biden's fitness for office throughout his presidency.

After Mr Biden withdrew from the 2024 Presidential race in July, Mr Trump claimed he had faked a COVID-19 diagnosis to avoid campaign responsibilities.

"Biden never had Covid. He is a threat to Democracy," Mr Trump said at the time.

Concerns about Mr Biden's cognitive health were also highlighted after a 2023 interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, during which he reportedly showed signs of speech and memory difficulties.