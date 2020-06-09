TV Anchor Caught Naked In Background Of Wife's Instagram Video

Chris Cuomo was apparently caught naked in a video posted on Instagram.

CNN host Chris Cuomo was apparently caught naked in the background of a video his wife shared on Instagram. According to Page Six, the CNN anchor was filmed without clothes while standing in the garden of his posh Hamptons home during a yoga session being recorded by his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo. The video shows a man with his back to the camera - leading many to speculate it was the TV journalist.

Chris, the younger brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has been broadcasting from the basement of his home during the coronavirus pandemic. The family - including Chris Cuomo, his wife, and three children - have been holed up in their Long Island mansion.

While the video where he appeared sans clothing was deleted shortly after being uploaded to Instagram, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to take screenshots that have been going viral on Twitter. While many were amused by the mishap, others accused the 49-year-old of staging the whole thing.

Take a look at some of the reactions the viral screenshots have garnered:

According to Fox News, CNN has not returned a request for comment on the pics.

Chris Cuomo announced on March 31 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The following month, he faced criticism for appearing outside his home without a mask despite the diagnosis.

The CNN anchor has also opened up about the severe symptoms he experienced, revealing that he chipped a tooth hard during a fever battle. According to The Sun, he said last month that he was feeling better. "I still have weird stuff going on with my lungs," Mr Cuomo said. "I'm not back to where I was before I had the virus but I can work."