"Try Beyonce": Car Company Responds To Man's "Snake In My Mazda" Post

A man from the United States shared a small story about a snake that is apparently "living" in his car. The man, named Simon Sarris as per his social media profile, shared pictures of the reptile peeping through the AC vents on the dashboard.

The post has gone viral on social media platform X (previously Twitter), with hundreds of comments, thousands of re-posts and over 8.5 million views. Some users found the post amusing, but some were left terrified as one user wrote that the Sarris has "unlocked a new fear".

"The snake that lives in my Mazda is giving me saucy looks this morning," Sarris said in a post, adding that "twenty minutes of Enya and his mood is unchanged".

Meanwhile, Mazda USA reacted to the post, suggesting a different playlist with American singer Beyonce's songs. The car company said, "Try Beyonce, he looks like a diva."

Some users also asked Sarris to remove the snake. He replied: "If he doesn't leave out the window I'm going to have to leave my doors open and unplug the battery all afternoon and evening but I better not come back to whole snake family."

"I've got the window open but (while driving) he was getting confused by the windshield, so I might have to grab him to get him out. But he retreated for now so its up to him to leave. I could also open the air box under the hood, and try to get him to leave by himself that way," he replied to a user.

When a snake on a plane caused chaos

On January 13, 2024, a live snake was found in the overhead luggage bin of a domestic AirAsia Thailand flight, which was running from the Thai capital of Bangkok to the beach province of Phuket.

The incident caused panic among passengers, but a flight attendant tackled the situation. The video of the bizarre event had gone viral online.