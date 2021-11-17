'7,000 Pics Deleted' From iPhone, Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty Tags Apple For Help

Mimi Chakraborty reportedly uses the recently-launched Apple iPhone 13.

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty doesn't know whether to "cry or to cry out loud" after her iPhone gallery was wiped clean. The 32-year-old actress-turned-politician tagged Apple Support in a tweet requesting help after 7,000 picture and 500 videos were deleted from her device. "7000 pictures. 500 videos. All got deleted from gallery. I don't know what to do, cry or cry out loud," Ms Chakraborty - the Lok Sabha representative from Bengal's Jadavpur - said in a tweet tagging Apple, iPhone News and Apple Support for help.

Ms Chakraborty said she tried several ways to retrieve the data but to no avail. "All methods to revive tried and done, didn't help. I feel disgusted," she wrote.

According to several mediareports, Ms Chakraborty had bought an iPhone 13 in September, when it had just been launched.

Her Twitter appeal for help has received a number of helpful responses:

Recover deleted photos from iPhone camera roll via Photos app: On your iPhone, open the Photos app

Scroll down “Recently Deleted” album listed under “Other Albums” >Recently Deleted” Select “Select” top right screen > restore Tap “Recover” bottom right of the screen Recover Photo — Siddharth Bhattacharya (@Turboinvesting) November 17, 2021

Can find them in iCloud — soumik goswami (@soumikgoswami) November 17, 2021

Some, however, were critical of the tweet coming from an elected representative.

"Thousands forced to drop out of school, lost their jobs, are going hungry. But MP madam is only bothered about her pictures and videos," one Twitter user wrote.

Thousands forced to drop out of school, lost their jobs, are going hungry. But MP madam is only bothered about her pictures and videos. Must hurt so much to not be able to post TikToks/Reels. https://t.co/cWSChZqfPS — Subham Mitra (@mitraspeaketh_) November 17, 2021

I guess now you'll find some time for people who are in need in your constituency — Rahul Datta (@rahul1988d) November 17, 2021

Mimi Chakraborty is an MP from Jadavpur and a popular actress in West Bengal. In June, she was reportedly tricked into taking a fake Covid vaccine shot by a man masquerading as an IAS officer and subsequently fell ill.