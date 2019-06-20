Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji, Visible On Google Maps, Is Viral

A crop art tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji has gone viral online.

A crop art tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has gone viral online. The farm painting was made earlier this year on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti with thousands of green plants. Visible on Google Maps, it resurfaced on the Internet and captured everyone's attention after a Twitter user shared a video online. The unique tribute to the Maratha king is located in Maharashtra's Latur district, in the village of Nilanga.

Created by artist Mangesh Nipanikar, the green artwork is spread over 2 square feet and was made using over 2,500 kilograms of seed, according to Business Insider.

Take a look at the artwork, as seen from space, below:

This is an incredible Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj crop art from the Farmers of small village in Nilanga, Latur, Maharashtra. (WA) pic.twitter.com/QG3sSJqed0 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 18, 2019

Since being shared online, the artwork's video has been viewed close to 90,000 times. It has also been flooded with comments praising both the art and the artist.

Ultimate art👌👌.. It must be put in Guinness world records. — Vikas Vashishtha🇮🇳 (@Im_Vashishtha) June 20, 2019

This is masterpiece. One of the greatest KING ever. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj🤩🤩 https://t.co/QmobsTgPcW — Mallikarjun D. Luffy (@CRonaldofied) June 18, 2019

If you want to see the farm art for yourself on, you can do so by typing the coordinates "4QP5+8Q Dapka, Maharashtra" on Google Maps and switching to satellite mode.

What do you think of this Chhatrapati Shivaji artwork? Let us know using the comments section.