Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji, Visible On Google Maps, Is Viral

The unique tribute to the Maratha king is located in Maharashtra's Latur district

Offbeat | | Updated: June 20, 2019 17:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji, Visible On Google Maps, Is Viral

A crop art tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji has gone viral online.


A crop art tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has gone viral online. The farm painting was made earlier this year on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti with thousands of green plants. Visible on Google Maps, it resurfaced on the Internet and captured everyone's attention after a Twitter user shared a video online. The unique tribute to the Maratha king is located in Maharashtra's Latur district, in the village of Nilanga.

Created by artist Mangesh Nipanikar, the green artwork is spread over 2 square feet and was made using over 2,500 kilograms of seed, according to Business Insider.

Take a look at the artwork, as seen from space, below:

Since being shared online, the artwork's video has been viewed close to 90,000 times. It has also been flooded with comments praising both the art and the artist.

If you want to see the farm art for yourself on, you can do so by typing the coordinates "4QP5+8Q Dapka, Maharashtra" on Google Maps and switching to satellite mode.

What do you think of this Chhatrapati Shivaji artwork? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Chhatrapati Shivajigoogle mapsMaharashtra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsYoga DayKia SeltosSamsung M40Moto One VisionVijay ShankarSeltos

................................ Advertisement ................................