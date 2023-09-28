Trevor Noah's Bengaluru Show Cancelled Due To Tech Glitch, Fans React

Trevor Noah was slated to perform on September 27 and 28.
South African comedian and writer Trevor Noah's Bengaluru show has been cancelled due to “technical issues”. Mr Noah, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressed his ''inconvenience and disappointment'' to fans. The comedian was slated to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre on September 27 and 28.
Mr Noah tweeted, ''Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we've been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before.”
Well, fans were not at all impressed with the latest turn of events. Trevor Noah's fans have criticised the organisers for mismanagement and poor services at the venue.
Some users have also apologised to Trevor Noah for the “poor experience.”
Taking a fun dig at the whole scene, a fan wrote, “Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru.”
Another added, “Thank you Bangalore for giving a lifetime worth of standup material to Trevor Noah.”
This person, who arrived “4 hours in advance” was heartbroken.
A few have criticised the organisers. “Yes, the Trevor Noah show in Bangalore got cancelled. Yes, Bangalore traffic sucks. But these two facts are not directly linked to each other. Guess who can't get away lightly - the organisers, @bookmyshow Here's why…”
“Bengaluru folks had to travel for 4-5 hours to get to Trevor Noah's show. But then couldn't hear anything because organisers dropped the ball big time, and Trevor finally canceled the show. BUT the weather is good,” read a comment.
A person said, “It's just not the sound system. The venue was so horrid, seating was cramped, the auditorium was hot. The crowd was whacked out. How can an event of this scale fail so miserably?”
