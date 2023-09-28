Trevor Noah's Bengaluru Show Cancelled Due To Tech Glitch, Fans React

Trevor Noah was slated to perform on September 27 and 28.

South African comedian and writer Trevor Noah's Bengaluru show has been cancelled due to “technical issues”. Mr Noah, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressed his ''inconvenience and disappointment'' to fans. The comedian was slated to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre on September 27 and 28.

Mr Noah tweeted, ''Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we've been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before.”

Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows.

We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make… — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 27, 2023

Well, fans were not at all impressed with the latest turn of events. Trevor Noah's fans have criticised the organisers for mismanagement and poor services at the venue.

Some users have also apologised to Trevor Noah for the “poor experience.”

You deserved better here & it's unfortunate the organisers messed it up!



Look forward to welcoming you to our city again soon ???????? pic.twitter.com/9oGdKx6kmM — Peak Bengaluru (@peakbengaluru) September 27, 2023

Hello @Trevornoah,



We Bengalureans apologise for the bad arrangements made by the show organisers. Also, whichever area your car was stuck in a Traffic Jam, we will rename it Trevore-Kere. ☺️#BengaluruTrafficJam#Bengaluru#BengaluruTrafficpic.twitter.com/9DBhaZsoS7 — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) September 27, 2023

Taking a fun dig at the whole scene, a fan wrote, “Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru.”

Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru. ????#BangaloreTrafficpic.twitter.com/2IkFOcN8s6 — Shashank Mithur ???????? (@shashankmithur) September 27, 2023

Another added, “Thank you Bangalore for giving a lifetime worth of standup material to Trevor Noah.”

Thank you Bangalore for giving a lifetime worth of standup material to Trevor Noah. — Praveen Gopal Krishnan (@peegeekay) September 27, 2023

This person, who arrived “4 hours in advance” was heartbroken.

Really wanted to see you, came 4 hours in advance ;( pic.twitter.com/ZtXb84LI9N — Nagpuranimeclub (@nagpuranimeclub) September 27, 2023

A few have criticised the organisers. “Yes, the Trevor Noah show in Bangalore got cancelled. Yes, Bangalore traffic sucks. But these two facts are not directly linked to each other. Guess who can't get away lightly - the organisers, @bookmyshow Here's why…”

Yes, the @Trevornoah show in Bangalore got cancelled. Yes, Bangalore traffic sucks. But these two facts are not directly linked to each other. Guess who can't get away lightly - the organisers, @bookmyshow Here's why... — Ashok Karanth (@akaranth) September 27, 2023

“Bengaluru folks had to travel for 4-5 hours to get to Trevor Noah's show. But then couldn't hear anything because organisers dropped the ball big time, and Trevor finally canceled the show. BUT the weather is good,” read a comment.

A person said, “It's just not the sound system. The venue was so horrid, seating was cramped, the auditorium was hot. The crowd was whacked out. How can an event of this scale fail so miserably?”

It's just not the sound system. The venue was so horrid, seating was cramped, the auditorium was hot. The crowd was whacked out. How can an event of this scale fail so miserably? As my friend eloquently put, came for comedy got tragedy ! #trevornoah in Luru https://t.co/74LU5oz6li — SimpSimplySneha (@navrangnaari) September 27, 2023

