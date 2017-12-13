Trending: Vlogger Takes Us Inside Emirates' New First Class Suite Popular American vlogger Casey Neistat's review of Emirates' luxurious first class suite on board the Boeing 777 is trending on YouTube.

146 Shares EMAIL PRINT Viral video: YouTube star Casey Neistat takes us inside Emirates' super swanky first class suites



Emirates calls their fully-enclosed suites a "



"(The suite) feels more like a small but extremely elegant hotel room than it does an airplane seat," says Casey.



Now, some of the more fancy offerings.



The seat converts into a fully flat bed with a mattress, cozy blanket and fluffy pillow. There's a mini-bar filled with snacks and drinks, lighting and temperature control (heaven for those of us always freezing while flying), even a vanity mirror and toiletries from a luxury brand (to help you look your best when you step off that plane).



In one of the more ridiculous moments in the video, Casey actually flies a mini-drone inside his suite.



Watch Casey Neistat review the Emirates first class suite below:







No wonder then that the video has been watched over 2.7 million times since it was uploaded on December 11 and is currently trending on YouTube.



"This is literally the only way 97% of us viewers will ever get to see the inside of a first class emirates suite," comments one person on the video. "meanwhile in coach the person in front of you has their seat reclined all the way and 6 babies are crying," jokes another.



Click for more





