Travel Blogger Recreates Holiday Pics With Household Items. Results Are LOL

Sharon Waugh is recreating dreamy travel pics with hilarious results.

A travel blogger is using everyday household items to recreate glamorous vacation pics with hilarious results. Sharon Waugh, from Cape Town, South Africa, replicated some of the most popular travel photographs on Instagram using items found in her home.

The blogger began recreating dreamy vacation pics in May this year amid the coronavirus pandemic which has derailed thousands of holidays and forced millions of people across the world to stay indoors. In a post shared on Bored Panda, Ms Waugh introduced herself as a "travel-obsessed extrovert" who is attempting "to recreate the lockdown version cliched travel Instagram pictures" on her account.

"I'm just going to keep practicing my poses until I can travel again," she wrote while sharing one of her first recreations in May - a pic that shows her facing a wall, her hands raised in a victory sign, juxtaposed with a similar pic of a traveller facing a beautiful landscape of mountains and lakes.

"Here, in Cape Town, surfing is now permitted but standing around on the beach posing for Instagrams is not. So, if you're looking for me, I'll be at home doing 'housework'. ." she wrote in June. This time, she shared a pic which shows a surfer posing at the beach with her surfboard, right next to a pic of Ms Waugh herself, showing off her ironing board.

Other hilarious recreations from Sharon Waugh include exotic locations from across the world - including the Taj Mahal at Agra and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

With the help of various odds and ends, she 'travelled' everywhere from Bali to Rome.

According to the Daily Mail, Ms Waugh is a travel enthusiast who has actually visited 57 countries. She has over 4,000 followers on Instagram, and runs the travel humor blog The Sharonicles.