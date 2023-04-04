'Too Real': AI-Generated Images Of Ramayana Characters Impresses Internet

Mr Samuel shared the images on his LinkedIn account.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) art has become the new trending thing on the internet, with users sharing a barrage of artsy illustrations on social media. Hopping on the trend, Sachin Samuel, the founder and creative director of Bootpolish Talkies has impressed the internet with his Ramayana character sketch. He made these images with the help of Midjourney.

Artificial intelligence has improved to a point where we can now create any type of image with little to no effort, thanks to various applications and software.

Mr Samuel shared the images on his LinkedIn account. He explained, "Since childhood Ramayana always fascinated me. Ramayana has plenty of heartwarming characters. King Dasaratha, Manthara the maidservant, Kaikeyi the youngest of King Dasaratha's consorts, Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Ravana the Demon King of Lanka, Maricha, Sugreeva the Monkey King and Jambuvan, King of the Bears, Kumbharkarn, Ravana's giant brother, Indrajit, Ravana's warrior son, Jatayu, the sacred eagle."

He added, "In Ramayana, even the villains, Vali, Indrajit evoke tears when they die. That's the beauty of a great epic, where you could love and hate the villains equally. Ramayana is a visual masterpiece that takes you on a journey across the length and breadth of India. Portrait character sketches series created using Ai tool Midjourney."

Meanwhile, artist Jyo John Mulloor shared a bunch of AI-generated visuals to show how animals would look like while taking selfies. The images, generated by the AI platform Midjourney, were shared on Instagram on Mr Mulloor's page.

He captioned the pics, "I recently shared some selfies of my old friends from my past, and I've received a flood of new selfies from all around the world. Some of them are truly captivating. Care to share which one is your favourite?"



