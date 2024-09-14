'Too Expensive': Is A Rs 3 Crore 4 BHK In Kerala Worth The Price? Photos Spark Debate

The 3500 sq ft property listed at Rs 3 crore.

Owning a home remains a significant aspiration for many, driven by the desire for stability and a potential source of income. However, the post-Covid era has seen property prices surge, placing home ownership out of reach for many in top metro cities. In cities like Delhi, Noida, and Bengaluru the cost of a 3 BHK apartment averages around Rs 2 crore, while a 4 BHK can range from Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 crore. The surge in prices has forced many to reconsider their options, weighing the burden of long-term EMI payments and high interest rates from banks, which exceed 8%.

A recent post on X about a 4 BHK property in Kerala has stirred a significant discussion online. Shared by a web developer and entrepreneur, the post highlights a 3500 sq ft property listed at Rs 3 crore. Featuring a link to the Olx listing, the post provides details on the home's size, amenities, and price.

4 BHK, 3500 sq ft is what 3Cr gets you in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/oRqSzmWqZg — Sidharth II सिद्धार्थ (@sidharthgehlot) September 9, 2024

The reactions to the post are mixed. Some users argue that the price is justified, with comments like "Kerala properties are value for money" and "Great for techies with the WFH option." However, others criticize the listing, stating that the property is overpriced and offering opinions such as "Too expensive. There are far better homes at lesser price tags" and "Brilliant outdoors, terrible indoors."

The Olx listing describes the property as fully furnished, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two parking spaces, a terrace, a balcony, and an attic, catering to those looking for a spacious and well-equipped home.

As the debate continues, it underscores the broader challenges faced by potential homeowners grappling with soaring property prices and the quest for financial viability in a rapidly changing real estate market.