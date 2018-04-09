Meeting Tiger Woods Was On Cancer Patient's Bucket List. Internet Made It Happen

"I need help making my step dads dream of meeting @TigerWoods come true. He has stage 4 lung cancer and is very sick. This would mean the absolute world to him. Please help me make this happen for him," (sic) Jordan Miller tweeted on April 1, posting a throwback photo of her dad holding his golf clubs.
PLEASE RETWEET!! I need help making my step dads dream of meeting @TigerWoods come true. He has stage 4 lung cancer and is very sick. This would mean the absolute world to him. Please help me make this happen for him pic.twitter.com/m7xRCi5NKr— Jordan Miller (@jordsierra27) April 1, 2018
In a longer post on Facebook, Ms Miller explained that her stepdad, a two-time colon cancer survivor was now battling stage 4 lung cancer.
"His 2 biggest dreams are to go to the Master's and to meet Tiger Woods," she wrote. After the family was fortunate enough to receive tickets to the first day of the golf tournament as a gift, Ms Miller explained she hoped that if her tweet and Facebook post went viral, her stepfather may even be able to meet the golfer he idolised.
"There aren't enough words in the world to describe what it would mean to him or our family to make his dream come true," Ms Miller wrote. "Throughout the progression of his disease over the last 20 months, the most frequently asked question he has for his doctors is 'when can I play golf again?'"
She started tagging as many people as she could in her social media posts. And then waited for the Internet to work its magic.
According to Yahoo Sports, Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Erica Herman, spotted her tweet and set things in motion.
"Her and Tiger both lost their fathers to cancer," Ms Miller told Yahoo Sports. "So they probably understand a little more than most what it's like to go through that."
With the help of the Tiger Woods Foundation, Ms Herman helped set up a quick meeting.
Tiger Woods walked over to Mr Caldwell and asked, "Are you Shane?" He then smiled and handed over his white glove signed: "Stay strong!! Tiger Woods."
He did pic.twitter.com/J5OZLtOwcf— Jordan Miller (@jordsierra27) April 6, 2018
"He deserves it. He deserves to meet a hero of his. He's a hero of mine, so he's our superhero. He deserves that moment," Ms Miller told WLTX19.
