Tiger Cub Found In Box Sent Via Courier. It Was Saved By A Sniffer Dog

Photos shared by the Federal Police of Mexico show the 2-month-old tiger cub inside a blue plastic container. The cub had been sedated and shipped via express mail.
Fortunately, though dehydrated, it was found to be in good health otherwise. It was transferred to the Wildlife Rescue Directorate of the Municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuniga, reports UPI.
Since being shared on Facebook yesterday, the tiger cub's photos have collected over 700 'shares' and many comments.
"How could they put that poor animal in that box?" asks one person.
Many have thanked the Mexican Police and their canine squad for rescuing the cub.
In their Facebook post, the police writes that the cub was being transferred illegally and in poor conditions. The NY Post states that though the cub's papers were in order, mailing it constituted mistreatment.
Comments
Click for more trending news