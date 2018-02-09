Tiger Cub Found In Box Sent Via Courier. It Was Saved By A Sniffer Dog Pictures of a Bengal tiger cub found being shipped in a plastic container have left many on social media shocked

Pictures of a tiger cub found being shipped in a plastic container have left many on social media shocked. The sedated tiger cub was found in a plastic container - with perforations for air to get in - on Wednesday at the New Tlaquepaque Central Bus Station in Jalisco, Mexico, reports the New York Post . The Bengal Tiger cub was mailed in the western state of Jalisco to the central state of Queretaro. It was discovered by a sniffer dog at the postal center.Photos shared by the Federal Police of Mexico show the 2-month-old tiger cub inside a blue plastic container. The cub had been sedated and shipped via express mail.Fortunately, though dehydrated, it was found to be in good health otherwise. It was transferred to the Wildlife Rescue Directorate of the Municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuniga, reports UPI Since being shared on Facebook yesterday, the tiger cub's photos have collected over 700 'shares' and many comments."How could they put that poor animal in that box?" asks one person.Many have thanked the Mexican Police and their canine squad for rescuing the cub.In their Facebook post, the police writes that the cub was being transferred illegally and in poor conditions. The NY Post states that though the cub's papers were in order, mailing it constituted mistreatment. The investigation in the incident is underway.Click for more trending news