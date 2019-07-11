'Though We Fell Like Humpty Dumpty...': Anand Mahindra On World Cup Exit

Anand Mahindra applauded Team India's effort after their World Cup exit.

India's exit from the World Cup left the nation heartbroken as they lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the first semi-final on Wednesday. As many vented their frustration on social media, business tycoon Anand Mahindra only had words of praise for Virat Kohli's team who, he said, "fought like Titans till the end".

India lost their top three batsmen for just five runs as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul could score just one run each. Dhoni and Jadeja added over 100 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India in the chase, but the team eventually fell 18 runs short of the target.

"I'm glad that though we fell like Humpty Dumpty at the start, we fought like Titans till the end," Anand Mahindra tweeted after the semi-final.

"You can't ask more from sportsmen..I rise & applaud our #MenInBlue," he added.

Once again,sport reminds us that despite all the odds being in our favour, the Universe doesn't play by our rules. I'm glad that though we fell like Humpty Dumpty at the start, we fought like Titans till the end. You can't ask more from sportsmen..I rise & applaud our #MenInBluehttps://t.co/yQbrqJUYxs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2019

His show of support was widely appreciated on the microblogging website, where his tweet has been 'liked' over 13,000 times.

On Thursday, Mr Mahindra also expressed his disappointment in a separate tweet.

We need an Indian version of the movie ‘Hangover.' To describe the blunt pain in the head & the bitter taste in the mouth that a country experiences when it wakes up & remembers that it's no longer in the race for a title that was supposed to be in its destiny. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2019

After India's loss, former players, Bollywood stars and cricket fans also took to Twitter to applaud the fight the team put up.

Yesterday was ours, today was theirs... You win some, you lose some... Well played Team India. Will always be your FAN! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 10, 2019

Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS on making it to the finals. Jadeja played an outstanding innings and got India in the game along with MS Dhoni, yet it was a case of so near yet so far #IndvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2019

💔 just like every 🇮🇳 supporter.

A good fight put up by @imjadeja & @msdhoni but @BLACKCAPS were exceptional today.

Congrats to 🇳🇿 on making it to the Finals & all the best for the same.

I felt #KaneWilliamson's captaincy & composure played a crucial role in this result.#NZvINDpic.twitter.com/3sUlW21cgN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2019

New Zealand will now take on the winner of the second semi-final on July 14 in the final at Lord's.

