"Though We Fell Like Humpty Dumpty...": Anand Mahindra On World Cup Exit

Updated: July 11, 2019 13:14 IST
Anand Mahindra applauded Team India's effort after their World Cup exit.


India's exit from the World Cup left the nation heartbroken as they lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the first semi-final on Wednesday. As many vented their frustration on social media, business tycoon Anand Mahindra only had words of praise for Virat Kohli's team who, he said, "fought like Titans till the end".

India lost their top three batsmen for just five runs as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul could score just one run each. Dhoni and Jadeja added over 100 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India in the chase, but the team eventually fell 18 runs short of the target.

"I'm glad that though we fell like Humpty Dumpty at the start, we fought like Titans till the end," Anand Mahindra tweeted after the semi-final.

"You can't ask more from sportsmen..I rise & applaud our #MenInBlue," he added.

His show of support was widely appreciated on the microblogging website, where his tweet has been 'liked' over 13,000 times.

On Thursday, Mr Mahindra also expressed his disappointment in a separate tweet.

After India's loss, former players, Bollywood stars and cricket fans also took to Twitter to applaud the fight the team put up.

New Zealand will now take on the winner of the second semi-final on July 14 in the final at Lord's.

