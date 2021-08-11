7-Year-Old 'Journalist' Reports On Oxygen Plant, Impresses Manipur Chief Minister

A boy from Manipur is going viral for 'reporting' on the chief minister's visit like a journalist.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was recently in Senapati to inaugurate an oxygen plant at the district hospital. But what made his visit special was a young boy reporting on his visit from a rooftop. A video in which the child is seen explaining the purpose of Mr Singh's visit to Senapati, his arrival and departure, has gone viral on social media. Even the Manipur chief minister loved the video and shared it from his official Twitter account.

On Tuesday, Mr Singh posted the 2-minute-20-second clip featuring a boy and his report on the visit. "Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital," read the caption to the clip which has won everyone's heart on Twitter. At the time of writing, the video had already garnered more than 51,000 views and over 5,000 likes.

Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital.@narendramodipic.twitter.com/agk5zch4A3 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 10, 2021

The boy, in a grey T-shirt standing atop his terrace, looks into the camera like a trained TV reporter and starts by saying that today he would report the arrival of the Manipur chief minister in his village. Then the young boy, through his gestures, draws his viewers' attention to the cars parked behind him and says, "You must be wondering where the helicopter is, but don't worry we will show you once it arrives."

He continues, "The chief minister is here to inaugurate the oxygen plant and this step will help us fight Covid-19 better." A minute into the video, the "reporter" shows the chopper leaving. He says, "Thank you so much, N Biren Singh Ji for coming here and we feel proud of it. We also request you to come back again."

The young kid keeps gesturing towards the chopper preparing to take off. "I have no idea if you can hear my voice but the chopper is going to leave soon," he said as the sound of Manipur CM's helicopter filled the air. "Guys, I am very excited to see this chopper take off. If you, too, are excited, then comment and let us know," he said. The chopper took off and the reporter clapped and whistled.

On Twitter, people loved the boy's reporting, with many appreciating the young kid's excellent skills.

"This young man made my day - can't stop smiling. Please appoint him as a junior ambassador of your state. He is already a star reporter. He will make a great brand ambassador for tourism to your state," wrote a user.

Superb ????????????



This young man made my day - can't stop smiling .



Please appoint him as junior ambassador of your state .



He is already a star reporter.



He will make a great brand ambassador for tourism to your state . — Delta (@Now_Is_) August 10, 2021

Some of them called it “cute reporting”.

???????????????????????????? very cute reporting.



He asked to come again, do meet him when you visit next time. You will increase his confidence by 1000% if you do so. — ChaiLoversLeader (@ProudAboutt) August 10, 2021

So cute … Nice reporting by our Amateur Reporter ..Good Job ???????????????????????????? — Basantkumar Hemam (@bkhemam) August 10, 2021

“Great future ahead for sure,” read one of the comments.

For such a small kid, must say he's quite eloquent. Great future ahead for sure. ???? — MrGlassHalfEmpty (@mrGlassHfEmpty) August 10, 2021

This user could very well relate to the young kid's excitement after seeing the helicopter fly.

Bilkul sachh udte huye helicopter ko dekh kar hum bhi excited ho jate hein jitna ki ye aapke young friend????and the way he is reporting your visit just amazing???????????? — lakshman kumar (@lakshma36277208) August 11, 2021

“Brilliant,” read one of the reactions.

Brilliant. What excitement!! — rashmi hajela (@RashmiHajela) August 10, 2021

Tell us in the comments section if you loved his reporting skills and eloquence.