This Viral Pic Of A Grumpy Baby Has Inspired The Funniest Memes

Isabela Pereira de Jesus was born this way.

This baby is all of us on a Monday morning. A picture that is going viral online shows a newborn baby girl glowering at her doctors - and the Internet can't get enough of it. The picture has inspired a ton of memes on social media and left many laughing out loud.

The image was clicked by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann just minutes after Isabela Pereira de Jesus was delivered by C-section. According to The Metro, the baby girl with the now-viral grumpy face was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 11.

Isabela's picture was shared by Mr Kunstmann on Facebook, where it has collected almost 3,000 'likes' and hundreds of amused comments. Take a look at it below:

Mr Kunstmann, 32, told Today that the baby's family burst out laughing when they saw her pic. "They were like, 'This could be an internet meme!'" he said. "Everybody thought it was funny."

Isabela's family was not far from the truth. The hilarious picture of the angry baby girl quickly made its way to other social media platforms like Twitter, launching hundreds of memes and jokes from people who found it quite relatable.

"why you wake me up" https://t.co/IoPIrHgk5b — N U E K (@nuekkkkkkk) February 19, 2020

Already wants to see the manager https://t.co/2JgrVmTHqv — Stonesmith (@Tondzw) February 19, 2020

This baby is like...”why am I here” — Jessica Emmanuel (@Lexina__) February 19, 2020

My face when my mom wakes me up on a saturday thinking I have work https://t.co/CoEfzlF3sn — 𝕁 𝕆 𝔼 𝕃 (@fatlukaku) February 21, 2020

"DID I TELL YOU I WAS READY FOR THIS ???!?!!?!" https://t.co/bqqiddMrpQ — si cantek (@m4lynd) February 19, 2020

Mr Kunstmann, however, says that the baby's expression was only momentary, and that she actually has a very sweet disposition. "She's very sweet," the photographer revealed to Today. "The picture was just a moment."

What do you think of the photo? Let us know using the comments section.