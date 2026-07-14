This Viral 'Friendslop' Game Let's You Manage World's Worst Airline And Everyone's Already Hooked: 'Looks Ridiculous'

Imagine the worst budget flight of your life, then dial the chaos up to 100. That is the premise of 'Dear Passengers', a wild new co-op game from Flexus arriving on PCs later this year. The twist? You aren't the suffering passengers. Instead, you and your friends team up as the crew of the world's worst airline, desperately managing chaotic cabins, angry passengers, and mid-air disasters.

The trailer of the game went live on Tuesday (July 14), with the gameplay centring on similar themes as other popular 'friendslop' games. Friendslop is a term used to describe multiplayer games that are cheap, vibrant and fun to play with friends. Last year, games like R.E.P.O. Peak, RV There Yet and more went viral, whilst developing a cult following.

Dear Passengers appears to follow the same pattern. The game revolves around players balancing risky passenger and cargo selections for massive payouts while battling unpredictable weather and wild, ragdoll-style physics that send luggage, snacks, and passengers flying.

Co-op teamwork splits the crew between piloting the cockpit and managing the cabin. When disaster strikes, you must step outside mid-flight to repair the hull or pick up a machine gun to fight off incoming pirates.

"Play in co-op as the crew of the world's worst airline. Your plane is falling apart, your cargo is illegal, and passenger safety barely makes the list," reads the game description on Steam.

Check The Game Trailer Here:

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'I Love Friendslop'

As of the last update, the trailer had amassed millions of views across social media platforms, as the majority of users said they could not wait to play it with their friends.

"Have to get the boys to play this, oh my gosh," said one user while another added: "I love friendslop, I'm totally into it, the best video game genre out there."

A third commented: "This looks super fun and reading about the playloop sounds really fun, like a press-your-luck with dangerous loot situation."

A fourth said: "This looks absolutely ridiculous. Sign me up. It looks fun."