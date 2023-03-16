This Video Of Komodo Dragon Devouring Deer In One Gulp Is Not For The Faint-Hearted

The location of the incident has not been revealed.

There are several videos on the internet that show apex predators hunting in the wild. Now, a terrifying video of a Komodo dragon attacking a deer and then swallowing it alive in one gulp has surfaced. The deer tries to wriggle out of the reptile's jaws but all the efforts go in vain.

The video, posted on Instagram, starts with a komodo dragon attacking the antelope with its razor-sharp teeth. The deer was not able to fight back. In a few seconds, the Komodo dragon overpowers the deer and gulps the entire animal in one go.

The video has shocked the internet, inviting a barrage of comments on Instagram.

A user wrote, "It's Just Nature doing its Thing."

Another user wrote, "That's a lot more painful than it seems... His leg is small so the pain is excruciating!"

The third user wrote, "Must have some serious acid-burning enzymes in his stomach to dissolve entire bodies."

Komodo dragons are the largest and heaviest lizards with long tails, strong and agile necks, and sturdy limbs. They are native to Indonesia. These wild dragons typically weigh about 154 pounds (70 kilograms), but the largest verified specimen reached a length of 10.3 feet (3.13 meters) and weighed 366 pounds (166 kilograms). Males tend to grow larger and bulkier than females, according to Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.