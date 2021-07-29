Badshah And 'Channa Mereya' Together: The Unthinkable Has Happened In This Video

A still from the song 'Channa Mereya'

Okay Google, how to promote a newly released song? Well, your search engine may not know the best answer yet but Badshah surely does. And it's nothing short of a mind-blowing mash-up video. The Indian rapper has taken Instagram by storm after releasing a mashup video by overlaying his new song Baawla on a scene from the song Channa Mereya. The rap song, which features Badshah, Uchana Amit and Samreen Kaur, was released only yesterday after much waiting. We are stunned by not only the new peppy number but also the stunning edit. And we are losing our minds on how such contrasting moods could be brought together in just 30 seconds.

The video, taken from Channa Mereya from the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, features a solemn Ranbir Kapoor singing and dancing while Anushka Sharma, the bride in the scene, stands dazed. All these years, we've known the song for its melody and its poetic lines. But, a Badshah mash-up, that too by himself, was unforeseen. Just as Ranbir lifts his hands and turns about himself, we hear Badshah's lines, "Haath utha ke hawa mein baby ghoom (lift your hands up in the air and spin)." The beats are in step with the actor's moves and when the word Ghoom hits us again, we see Ranbir twirling, holding the loose ends of his pagri in one hand and a mic in the other.

The caption reads, "Ye maine banaya hai. Sorry, Dipraj Jadhav, tumhara job khatre mein hai. (This one's made by me. Sorry, Dipraj Jadhav, your job is in danger.)" Badshah's jab was pointed towards another popular mashup video creator. He also used the hashtags, "Baawla dance" and "Baawla Badshah."

Within an hour, the video has received over 1 lakh views. One of the first comments came from Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who was super impressed with the creation wrote, "Bohut kairaaa (Awesome)." Fans were also stunned by the edit and left surprised emojis in the comments section. Some liked the mashup and reacted with first and laughing emojis too. While the edit has left most of us speechless, a few fans have dropped praises like "Superb sir," "Wah, song though" and "Awesome."

The rap song, released on YouTube on Wednesday by Saga Music, has reached over 6.6 million views and 77k likes already. That's enough reason to celebrate the number with a mash-up video with a twist.

At Badshah's, it is surely showering praises this monsoon.