This Small Kitten Smiling For The Camera Is Melting Millions Of Hearts

Blossom smiling for the camera is all you need to see this Friday.

A foster kitten's adorable smile for the camera is melting hearts online. Lauren Boutz shared a series of pictures of her three kittens - named Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup after the Powerpuff Girls - on Facebook on October 24. The pics have captured the moment that Blossom gives the cutest smile for the camera and have taken the Internet by storm.

According to the Daily Mail, Lauren Boutz is a biochemistry student based in New Mexico and a "devoted cat mom". In the pictures, the kittens pose for Lauren's partner Gary Sanchez.

"I foster kittens for the City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department," the 41-year-old wrote on Facebook while sharing the pics, adding that the kittens pictured are just five-weeks-old.

Take a look at the pics below, they are the perfect way to bring in the weekend with a smile:

Just look at that sweet smile

And that cheeky grin

Here is one of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup together

Lauren's Facebook post has collected over 72,000 'likes' and more than 55,000 comments from people "aww-ing" over Blossom's smile.

The pics were also shared on Twitter, where they have racked up a whopping 1.2 million 'likes' and a ton of adoring comments.

"I'm dying at the cuteness," wrote one person in response to the pics. "So precious!!" another said, while a third added: "Awwww."

One Twitter user even illustrated the kitten

Just can't stop to draw that cute little cat😭 pic.twitter.com/xdjD5iwign — Lam. (@aslamdaniell) October 25, 2019

What do you think of the pics? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.