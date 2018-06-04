This Panda Struggling To Wake Up Is All Of Us Every Monday Morning

Posted by Shanghaiist on May 31, the video shows a fluffy, huggable panda being woke up its nanny. Only this panda seems to be in no mood to wake up and get on with its day. The little-over-a-minute long video shows the nanny trying several times to get the panda up but all his attempts go in vain. This panda wants to complete its beauty sleep and ain't letting anyone ruin it! Looks like the biggest difference between the panda and most of us is... the panda can stay asleep unlike us who have to get on with our Monday.
Watch the delightful video below:
Comments"That is my mom trying to wake me up every morning," comments one Facebook user. "I think my soul was switched with a Panda!" says another.
How's your Monday going? Tell us using the comments section.
