This Multitasking Video Of A Man Didn't Go Down Well With The Internet. Here's Why

The video is captioned as: Dads can do everything at the same time.

At a time when hygiene has become a priority in every household due to the catastrophic coronavirus outbreak, a video of a father bathing a newborn in an incredibly dirty manner has stirred much debate on social media.

In the video, a man was seen washing dishes in a sink while a baby was also taking a bath. However, a video of this multitasking procedure has gone viral online, which has made many people feel very uncomfortable.

Dads can do everything at the same time. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mRxDPK7ynA — Figen... (@TheFigen_) October 10, 2022

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 9 million views and more than 163,000 likes. In the comment section, internet users were divided.

Some people thought it was humorous, seeing it as a video of someone multitasking, and thought the dad in the video was having fun with the infant. Despite the fact that the majority of commenters pointed out the sanitary issues this behaviour will cause for the child and those who use the dishes.

A person compared the unhygienic cleaning to the restaurants and wrote, "95% of the restaurants you've eaten at are way worse than this."

Another social media user called the father lazy and commented, "Washing dishes with a baby in the sink is very unhealthy. This image only shows dads are too lazy to do these chores safely, one at a time."

Some people connected this incident with eating at others' houses. "This is why you don't eat at everybody's house," said a worried user.

Sharing her own anecdote, one user wrote, "Seriously! I also don't eat anything random people grew in their garden after I went to list someone's house (ex-realtor here) asked them where their septic field was and they pointed at their garden. They were pleased that they never really had to water it."