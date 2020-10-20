This Kamala Harris Pic Needs No Caption But Got A Genius One Anyway

"When we vote, we win," Kamala Harris told people at the outdoor event in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kamala Harris was photographed standing in the rain, umbrella in hand.

US Senator Kamala Harris won't let a bit of rain dampen her enthusiasm. The Democratic Vice Presidential nominee was filmed holding an umbrella while urging people to vote during a outdoor campaign event in Florida. She even managed to do a little jig onstage amid pouring rain while holding the umbrella in one hand - and a video of the moment is winning hearts on Twitter.

Ms Harris, 55, had a doubleheader in Florida a few hours ago, according to Florida Politics. After speaking at Orlando, she headed to rain-drenched Jacksonville for an outdoor, drive-in event. She was dressed in her signature Converse Chuck Taylors as she spoke to voters while shielding herself from the persistent rainfall. 

"When we vote, we win," Harris told carloads of people at the event, according to news website Jacksonville.

The Democratic Vice Presidential candidate shared a picture from the event on social media with a genius caption.

"Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one," she wrote.

The picture has garnered over 1 lakh 'likes' and thousands of comments on Twitter. 

"This is such a powerful photo ! Great job future VP!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"Iconic," said another, while several others shared similar photographs.

Meanwhile, a video of Kamala Harris dancing in the rain has also gone viral on social media. Among those who shared it was her sister Meena Harris, who wrote: "I am absolutely unable to get over this video of Kamala Harris dancing in the rain in chucks."

Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and the first Asian-American woman to be selected as the vice presidential nominee of a major party in the US. Her mother was from India and father from Jamaica. 

Earlier this month, she shared snippets from an old video with Mindy Kaling, describing three signs that you grew up in an Indian-American household. 

