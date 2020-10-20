This Kamala Harris Pic Needs No Caption But Got A Genius One Anyway

Kamala Harris was photographed standing in the rain, umbrella in hand.

US Senator Kamala Harris won't let a bit of rain dampen her enthusiasm. The Democratic Vice Presidential nominee was filmed holding an umbrella while urging people to vote during a outdoor campaign event in Florida. She even managed to do a little jig onstage amid pouring rain while holding the umbrella in one hand - and a video of the moment is winning hearts on Twitter.

Ms Harris, 55, had a doubleheader in Florida a few hours ago, according to Florida Politics. After speaking at Orlando, she headed to rain-drenched Jacksonville for an outdoor, drive-in event. She was dressed in her signature Converse Chuck Taylors as she spoke to voters while shielding herself from the persistent rainfall.

"When we vote, we win," Harris told carloads of people at the event, according to news website Jacksonville.

The Democratic Vice Presidential candidate shared a picture from the event on social media with a genius caption.

"Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one," she wrote.

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one. pic.twitter.com/DMimsHbmWO — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 19, 2020

The picture has garnered over 1 lakh 'likes' and thousands of comments on Twitter.

"This is such a powerful photo ! Great job future VP!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"Iconic," said another, while several others shared similar photographs.

This shot, which is iconic, reminds me of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rain shot many months ago. I love both sooo much. Iconic! pic.twitter.com/QqpDq0SGe4 — ????sassenach ???????????? #JoeBiden???? (@omwill3) October 19, 2020

Real leaders aren't afraid of rain. These leaders went to the cemetery when trump wouldn't get his hair wet. pic.twitter.com/lf3YK5V380 — Ray Brown (@Raybrown1959Ray) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, a video of Kamala Harris dancing in the rain has also gone viral on social media. Among those who shared it was her sister Meena Harris, who wrote: "I am absolutely unable to get over this video of Kamala Harris dancing in the rain in chucks."

I am absolutely unable to get over this video of @KamalaHarris dancing in the rain in chucks. pic.twitter.com/TD38hUISN2 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 19, 2020

Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and the first Asian-American woman to be selected as the vice presidential nominee of a major party in the US. Her mother was from India and father from Jamaica.

Earlier this month, she shared snippets from an old video with Mindy Kaling, describing three signs that you grew up in an Indian-American household.