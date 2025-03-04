"This Is So Accurate": Meme Exposes Hollywood's Stereotypical Filters For Portraying Countries

Hollywood has long been criticised for relying on stereotypes in its portrayal of foreign countries and cultures. While the industry is known for overplaying American cliches, the depiction of other nations often involves oversimplified and outdated portrayals.

For example, films set in the Middle East frequently rely on the sounds of Arabic music and the call to prayer, while Brazil is often depicted as a never-ending carnival. In India, Hollywood films typically focus on the Taj Mahal, trains, snake charmers, and slums, ignoring the country's rich diversity. Similarly, the representation of China has been criticised for inaccurate depictions of its culture, history, and people.

A recent viral Instagram post highlights how Hollywood's portrayal of other countries is often based on superficial edits and colour filters. The post shows how, with just a few simple adjustments to colour and editing, the portrayal of a country can be completely altered, perpetuating unrealistic and stereotypical images of foreign cultures.

This has sparked further conversation on how the film industry misrepresents diverse regions of the world.

"Why is this so accurate?" commented a user.

"Breaking Bad uses that filter for Mexico all the time lol," wrote another user.

"You forgot the bluish tint for Eastern Europe," commented a third user.