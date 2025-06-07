"This Is My Mum. Throw Her Back In": Woman Fulfils Late Mother's Travel Dream With Message In A Bottle

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Cara Melia honored her late mother by releasing her ashes in a bottle at Skegness Beach. The bottle contained a note requesting it be thrown back into the sea for travel. A family found the bottle 12 hours later and shared the message on Facebook.

Cara Melia, 24, from Oldham, UK, honoured her late mother Wendy Chadwick's wish to travel by placing her ashes in a glass bottle with a heartfelt note: "This is my mum. Throw her back in - she's travelling the world."

According to BBC, Cara released the bottle into the sea at Skegness Beach. Chadwick, a 51-year-old mother of five, passed away from an undiagnosed heart condition. Just 12 hours later, the bottle returned to shore and was found by a family who shared the touching message on Facebook.

"Can everyone please share this far and wide in hope it finds Cara from Oldham!! We found this lovely lady earlier today at Butlins, Skegness beach. She's been thrown back in the sea as requested. happy travels Cara's Mum," Kelly Sheridan wrote on Facebook.

"It's me; thank you for throwing her back in," Cara replied to the post. "So to let everyone know, SHE STARTED AT SKEGNESS, and she clearly hasn't wanted to leave yet. Hopefully there'll be more updates if she's gone back or landed anywhere different," she further mentioned.

The post gained widespread attention and touched many people online. Despite the unexpected quick return, Melia remains hopeful that her mother's ashes will eventually make it to distant shores like Barbados or Spain - places Chadwick would have loved. Melia expressed gratitude for the support and said her quirky, beach-loving mom would have found joy in the viral response to her final adventure.

Ms Melia told BBC Radio Manchester that she hoped it would travel further this time.

Ms Melia, 24, said: "Life happened and my mum never got a chance to travel.

"Nobody was meant to find her for a bit - she was meant to be in a completely different country.

"I'd love her to end up on a beach in Barbados or Spain, which would definitely take a while."