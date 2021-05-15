'Hold Your Loved Ones Close': Tina Ambani On International Day Of Families

Tina Ambani shared picture of herself along with her husband and their two sons.

It's May 15, the International Day of Families and Tina Ambani, the wife of industrialist Anil Ambani, has shared a beautiful message on Instagram about the importance of having your loved ones near you. The chairperson of the Kokilaben D Ambani Hospital says that if there's one lesson, we, human beings have learnt in these times, it's the importance of family. "Every day together is cause for cheer, an occasion to celebrate, an opportunity to give thanks. Hold your loved ones close - physically and emotionally, or virtually," Ms Ambani wrote in her Instagram post, which was also accompanied by a family photograph.

The picture features Ms Ambani, her husband and their two sons — Anmol and Anshul Ambani. "Get to know their real selves, what makes them tick, their ideas, inspirations and aspirations," she further wrote.

The International Day of Families, an UN-designated day, focuses on key issues concerning families across the world. It includes health, education, children's rights, gender equality, work-family balance and social inclusion among others.

Ms Ambani's message is particularly important given the times we are in. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay indoors and spend more time with their families, something in the busy life of schools, colleges and work we had almost forgotten. While the pandemic has robbed many of us of our dear ones, it also made us realise how important it is to have your family's back.

The former actress, who married the industrialist in February 1991, is very close to her sons and her Instagram profile shows that. Last Sunday, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Ms Ambani shared a set of three photos. "The warmest place in the world is a mother's embrace; a source of incredible comfort and the purest, most elemental love. And there's no joy more intense than motherhood: unconditional and eternal," she said, adding, “Gratitude and love to my two mothers today - and every day.”

The UN General Assembly proclaimed the International Day of Families in 1993. The resolution reflects the significance of families to global communities. The International Day of Families gives governments, non-profit organisations and other groups, working in the area, to promote awareness of issues relating to the well-being of families.

On this occasion, the United Nations took to Twitter and said the families are a lifeline for many during these difficult and uncertain times. "On Saturday's International #DayofFamilies, join us in celebrating families in all their diversity," it said.

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, said that his family is his biggest source of strength, pride and happiness, adding being away from them during the pandemic had not been easy. "As we mark International Day of Families, my thoughts are with those who remain separated from their families & who have lost loved ones due to #COVID19," he said.

