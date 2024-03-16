This Instagram Account 'Challenges' Delhi Residents To Uncover Hidden Cash

The bio of the page underscores its mission, stating, "Real treasure hunts all over Delhi."

An Instagram account named Treasure Hunt Delhi has sparked intrigue among the city's residents by introducing a distinctive challenge. Featuring videos of hidden money across undisclosed locations in the capital, the account encourages participants to embark on real treasure hunts throughout Delhi.

In a recent post shared just nine hours ago, captioned "North Delhi, boating kerne aa jao [Come to North Delhi for boating]," the account depicted an individual holding a Rs 500 note. The accompanying video showcased the person placing the folded note behind a small wall opening, urging viewers to locate the money.

Following the post, an update in the comments section revealed that someone had successfully claimed the treasure, though their identity remains undisclosed.

"Someone has claimed the treasure, but we don't know who. So let us know if you have won this hunt," the comment reads.

Similar videos on the page feature folded ₹500 notes hidden in various locations, accompanied by glimpses of the surrounding area for viewers to identify.

Reactions to the videos have been diverse, with some expressing excitement over the unconventional challenge, while others engage in guessing the locations or offering suggestions.

The account's first video was posted on February 25 of this year, and since then, it has regularly shared clips challenging users to uncover hidden money. Currently, the account boasts 12,000 followers and 25 posts.