This Gigantic Whirlpool Is A Skylight And Rain Collector

A massive whirlpool, located at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, makes for one of its central attractions. The large whirlpool forms inside a 70-foot diameter acrylic bowl and serves as both a skylight and a rainwater collector. Designed by environmental artist and sculptor Ned Kahn in collaboration with architect Moshe Safdie, it has been dubbed the 'Rain Oculus'. A video by Business Insider takes a look at what makes it so special.

The Rain Oculus collects water at the promenade level, which then falls two stories through it centre. The water is recycled back to the whirlpool and forms a canal inside the mall, where tourists are offered rides on a sampan - a flat-bottomed Chinese boat. Pumps are used to direct the water on and off, constantly changing its direction.

According to Marina Bay Sands, the Rain Oculus forms a 'green feature' - an eco-friendly addition as it uses rainwater instead of pumping in fresh drinking water. This water is also reused for flushing toilets. At peak times, about 8,000 gallons of water fall through the whirlpool per minute.

