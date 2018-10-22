This Giant Spider Optical Illusion Will Have You Scratching Your Head. Watch

This 'giant spider' video has everyone confused.

If the very idea of a giant spider gives you nightmares, perhaps you shouldn't watch this video. A short clip shared by Fulshear Police in Texas, USA, shows a 'giant' spider walking towards a cop. The dashcam footage from a police patrol car appears to show a huge spider emerge from a grassy roadside area and walk towards a cop standing on the road.

Watch the eerie video here.

Confused? Don't worry, our planet is not being taken over by an alien giant spider species.

As it turns out, the spider was only a regular-sized one that walked across the car's windshield at the right time. The optical illusion created by that gave the impression that it was a supersized one.

"It was at best, an optical illusion. The spider was walking on the windshield during the traffic stop making it appear to be a large spider walking on the road," said the police department in the comments section of their Facebook post.

Since being shared online last Monday, the video has been viewed 37,000 times and has collected a ton of amused and confused comments.

"No spider shadow, but officer shadow. I don't believe it. Officer never looked at it either, no reaction from driver," writes one person in the comments section. "Worst nightmare EVER!" says another.

Enjoy watching optical illusion videos? Here is another one that you might like.