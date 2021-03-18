This Gadget Helped A Woman Catch Her Cheating Boyfriend. No, Not A Phone

Nadia Essex explained how she figured out her boyfriend was cheating on her.

There's no denying that modern technology has made life easier. However, there are also many drawbacks to living in the day and age of technology - as one man recently found out when his girlfriend caught him cheating, thanks to his activity tracking device Fitbit.

Nadia Essex, who starred on the British reality show Celebs Go Dating, shared a TikTok video detailing how she figured out her boyfriend was cheating on her.

In her now-viral video, Ms Essex explained that she found out her ex-boyfriend was cheating when she received a Fitbit notification saying he had burnt 500 calories between 2 and 3 AM in the morning.

"When my ex-boyfriend came home from a night out, I woke up in the morning and thought, 'Let me make him some breakfast,'" she said in her video. "And I got a notification on my Fitbit - the Fitbit that we'd synced together - that between 2 o'clock and 3 o'clock in the morning, last morning, he had burned over 500 calories."

Pretty suspicious, right? Nadia Essex thought so too.

The video has been viewed thousands of times on TikTok and has also made its way to other platforms, amusing many.

