This Dog Was Snatched Up By An Eagle, But Lived To Bark The Tale

Zoey has been reunited with her family.



On January 2, something very rare occurred in Pennsylvania, USA, when an eagle snatched up and carried off a small dog. Fortunately, the pet dog, Zoey, survived and was found only a day later. "Today an Eagle carried off Zoey," wrote Monica Newhard in a Facebook post that would later help her find Zoey."Zoey was found yesterday afternoon," said Ms Newhard in an update posted 15 hours after the original post. She added that the woman who found Zoey reached out to them after seeing their post on Facebook. She also kept Zoey warm and fed her soup.Now that the little dog has been reunited with its family, Ms Newhard adds that none of her 'fur babies' will be allowed out again unsupervised.On an even brighter note, she informs her readers that a person offered her a big pen that the dogs can play inside. Zoey's return prompted a flood of thankful messages on Facebook. "So relived she's home with her family!" writes one person in the comments section. "Oh my gosh!!! This makes my heart so happy!" says another.Click for more trending news