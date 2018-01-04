This Dog Was Snatched Up By An Eagle, But Lived To Bark The Tale

"Zoey was found yesterday afternoon," said Ms Newhard in an update posted 15 hours after the original post. She added that the woman who found Zoey reached out to them after seeing their post on Facebook. She also kept Zoey warm and fed her soup.
Now that the little dog has been reunited with its family, Ms Newhard adds that none of her 'fur babies' will be allowed out again unsupervised.
On an even brighter note, she informs her readers that a person offered her a big pen that the dogs can play inside.
