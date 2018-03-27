This Country Will Shut Down Computers To Stop Employees Working Overtime

The effort will start on March 30, when all computers will be switched off at 8 pm.
The second phase will start in April, when employees will have their computers turned off at 7.30 pm on the second and fourth Friday of that month.
From May, computers will switch off at 7 pm on Fridays. There may be exemptions in special cases, and according to a report in End Gadget, 67% of workers have already asked for one. There is a good chance that their request will not be granted.
South Korea has a serious problem of employees working overtime. According to local media reports, a typical worker in Seoul puts in 1,000 extra hours per year as compared to workers in other developed countries - something that could affect their long-term health.
