This Comedian's Spot-On Impression Of Slow Motion Goal Celebration Is Viral

The caption of the video read, "Up the creek loving the slow-mo goal celebration."

Over the years, football has seen some incredible goal celebrations. From Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu to Edinson Cavani's archer, goal celebrations are part and parcel of what makes this game so special. Demonstrating just that, a comedian's slow-motion impression of a football goal celebration has captured the attention of social media.

British comedian Karl Porter was performing a comedy gig at Up The Creek in London's Greenwich when he announced to the audience that he could do a "goal celebration in slow motion". His brilliant demonstration of how a footballer scores a goal and goes for a wild celebration has gone viral on the internet.

In the now-viral video, Mr Porter began to mimic a footballer running down the pitch with his eyes on the ball, all in slow motion. As soon as he reaches the imaginary ball he pulls himself up as if to hit it with his head into the goal. He waits and confirms that he has indeed scored before going into celebration mode. There was laughter in the room as he went wide-eyed before celebrating with a pretend knee-slide and thank god for his success.

The caption of the video read, "Up the creek loving the slow-mo goal celebration."

Watch the video here:

Posted 3 days ago, the video has amassed nearly 35 million views on Instagram with several comments.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote on Instagram, "That was incredible."

"That smile after the goal made me laugh over and over," another user wrote.

"That's brilliant, freaken hell," the third user commented.

"You don't need a whole show, that one skill should pay all your bills," the fourth user commented.

"Best thing on the internet," the fifth user commented.

