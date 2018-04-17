This College Professor Gives Her Students Extra Credit For Going On Dates

"Dating professor": There are numerous YouTube videos of Kerry Cronin preaching her relationship gospel

Some students of Boston College professor Kerry Cronin do meet their soul mates as a result of her "dating" assignment

The professor says serious commitments can seem far off as a college student; the median age of first marriage in the US is 27.4 for women and 29.5 for men

Higher education is expensive - in 2016, the average graduate finished college with over $37,000 in student loan debt - so students' primary concern is not falling in love but securing a job, says professor Kerry Cronin